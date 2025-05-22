Dash cam footage showed a dump truck barreling down a residential road before obliterating a New Jersey home earlier this week.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury Heights, which is a borough in Gloucester County, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported Wednesday.

Oncoming traffic dodged the sand-laden juggernaut as it sped across the road, hit a utility pole, and ran over residents’ lawns before plowing straight into a house.

Wild dash cam video of dump truck crashing into home in Woodbury Heights, NJ.

Owner of company says driver had a grand mal seizure before crashing into the home. Driver trapped for two hours. Both driver and homeowner escaped major injury. Home destroyed. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/c0QACVPXhe — Chris O’Connell (@CoconnellFox29) May 20, 2025

About 75 – 100 first responders showed up to the scene, CBS News reported.

Although the 72-year-old resident needed rescuing from the collapsed building, he was OK.

And while it took nearly an hour to extract the driver from the truck, he was also fine.

Both, however, went to the hospital for evaluation.

Just before the driver lost control, he reportedly suffered a seizure, said Zeisloft Trucking owner Charles Zeisloft, who employed the driver.

The driver reportedly called Zeisloft after the accident.

“He kept assuring me that he was OK, that he wasn’t in any kind of pain,” Zeisloft said.

“If it wasn’t for the grace of God, there would have been a lot of people injured,” Zeisloft added.

Some neighbors witnessed the accident.

“I heard a loud crash. It sounded like a normal truck going over a speed bump and I saw him smash into the house,” said Samantha Burke, according to WTXF-TV in Philadelphia.

Another neighbor spoke about the enormous destruction the truck caused.

“The house is totaled. I’ve never seen that much devastation on a house. I mean, I’ve seen cars hit houses, but not like this,” said neighbor Derek Keating.

Keating spoke with the driver moments after the crash.

“He was screaming for help, and he wasn’t sure how bad he was hurt. I could see that he was bleeding, and he was telling me he had some medical issues” Keating said.

That night, wrecking crews demolished the remains of the house.

Zeisloft said it was a miracle nobody was killed in the accident.

“If you are not a believer, man, you better start believing now, because we’re living it,” he said.

