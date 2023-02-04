Parler Share
News

Driver Mows Down Doctor Riding His Bike, Then Gets Out and Stabs Him to Death: Police

 By Jack Davis  February 4, 2023 at 6:41am
Parler Share

A California man was killed Wednesday in a rage-filled incident that has officials trying to find a motive.

In the final moments of his life,  Dr. Michael Mammone was riding his bicycle north on the Pacific Coast Highway near Dana Point, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

He was struck from behind by a northbound car and flung to the pavement.

At that point, police allege that Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach got out of his vehicle and stabbed the 58-year-old with a knife.

Mammone was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Smith was taken to Orange County Jail and locked up on suspicion of murder. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Trending:
Nikki Haley Set to Announce Presidential Bid, But First She Called Trump - He Had 4 Words

Bystanders intervened, police said.

“There were actually locals that were able to detain him until police arrived,” OCSD Sergeant Mike Woodruff said, according to CBS.

Witnesses said Smith had a BB gun as he approached Mammone.

Officials said the reason for the stabbing is unclear.

“As of right now we currently don’t truly understand the why… as far as motivation and any type of relationship. Investigators are keeping all options open to check those boxes if you will, to make sure they don’t leave anything uncovered,” Woodruff said.  according to KTLA-TV.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer deplored Mammone’s death, according to KABC-TV.

“An innocent man is dead because he took a bike ride to enjoy a beautiful California day along the beach and he was hit with a car and stabbed to death by someone he apparently never met,” he said.

Related:
New Gun Control Legislation Would Restrict Where Concealed Carry Permits Can Be Used

“The murder of a complete stranger in broad daylight for what appears to be absolutely no reason is the stuff of nightmares,” he said.

A neighborhood camera caught the incident on video.

WARNING: This post contains images which some may find disturbing. 

A report in the  New York Post referenced a comment from a neighbor who was not identified claiming that Smith was overheard to use the words “white privilege” at one point.

Providence Mission Hospital, where Mammone was an emergency room doctor, released a statement on Mammone’s death.

“We are stunned by this devastating tragedy. The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend,” the statement said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




GOP Representative to Retire from Congress, Will Not Run for Office of Any Kind in 2024
City of Billings Responds After Reports of Explosions Over Montana
Hollywood Star Morgan Freeman Shows Up at Local Police Department to Help Select New Officers
Pentagon Confirms a Second Chinese Surveillance Balloon Has Been Spotted
Two Defense Company Employees Mysteriously Found Dead at Facility During Night
See more...

Conversation