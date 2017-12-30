Driver Receives New License in Mail, Fears Identity Is Stolen When He Spots Updated Detail

An Australian driver received a new license in the mail two years before he was due to renew his current one.

All of Anthony Kilsby’s information was correct on the card — except the picture was of someone else.

The picture was of an Asian woman, which Kilsby is not. “I’m male, 6 foot 3 inches, got about a foot and a half of blondey-brown dreadlocks and blue eyes,” he said on 3AW radio, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“It baffled me for a bit,” Kilsby told Yahoo7.

He first thought it might be a joke, but then became worried it could be a scam. “I showed my partner and thought something’s gone wrong somewhere,” he said.

He asked for an explanation on Twitter, pointing out that he is a “36 y/o Caucasian male with dreadlocks.”

Can you explain this one to me @VicRoads ??? I'm a 36 y/o Caucasian male with dreadlocks.. and did not request a new licence.. pic.twitter.com/RaQ0tDLScC — Anthony Kilsby (@killafive) December 12, 2017

One twitter user suggested that someone might be stealing his identity.

Or maybe someone is trying to steal your identity !!!???? — Eliza (@LizeBarmby) December 13, 2017

Another responded that a similar circumstance happened to him a few months ago, and attached his own photo of a license with his information and a woman’s picture.

Lol this happened to me a few months back https://t.co/lZFgUVXDyH — AtticusThomas (@AtticusThomas) December 14, 2017

VicRoads responded to Kilsby, saying, “Looks like there’s a case of mistaken identity!”

Hi Anthony, thanks for getting in touch with us and letting us know. Looks like there's a case of mistaken identity! So our team can look into this further can you please DM us your licence number and contact details? -AA — VicRoads (@VicRoads) December 12, 2017

“As a result of a processing error at one of our customer service centers, an incorrect photo was matched to the wrong customer’s file,” David Shelton, VicRoads Executive Director, Registration and Licensing, responded, according to the Daily Mail. “We’ve spoken to both customers to apologise and have reviewed their files to ensure they are matched with the correct photos and taken action to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

The incorrect license will be sent back, but Kilsby is still curious to know who the woman in the picture is.

“She’s the other part of the story and we have no idea who she is,” Kilsby told Yahoo7. “It is interesting to wonder who she is and what she’s thinking.”

