Driver Reportedly Runs Over GOP Sign, But Sign's Owner Gets Last Laugh

Wisconsin is currently battling over Supreme Court elections, which could determine the trajectory of the swing state for the next decade.

Brad Schimel, a conservative who previously served as attorney general of Wisconsin as a Republican, or Susan Crawford, a liberal judge for the Dane County Circuit Court, will be elected Tuesday to a 10-year term.

Crawford appears to be leading the polls, according to Newsweek.

Elon Musk has therefore poured money into the race on behalf of Schimel, while he and figures like Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson took the stage to back Schimel over the weekend, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

But Democrats are pulling out their own playbook of censorship and violence.

A driver reportedly ran over a Schimel sign on Sunday morning, per Florida’s Voice Assistant News Director Eric Daugherty, who heard the information on “The Dan O’Donnell Show.”

O’Donnell revealed that a listener told him, “This morning someone ran over my Brad Schimel for WI Supreme Court sign in Brookfield, WI and is now stuck in my ditch.”

An accompanying image indeed showed at least two individuals near the car, which has its bumper hanging over an empty yard sign wire frame, and does seem to be stuck in a ditch.

As Republicans have been raising awareness of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race through conventional political strategies, the left is apparently resorting to desperate and impulsive acts of vandalism.

That will be no surprise to anyone paying attention.

Right now the left is out of power. They feel backed into a corner. When an untamed animal is in such a situation, it will lash out in violence.

Tesla, which is led by Elon Musk, is currently dealing with a spate of such violence against dealerships and other facilities.

Leftists are trying to create terror and punish Musk by also punishing everyday people, including some who probably vote blue.

At the same time, over the weekend, arsonists and vandals caused fire damage at the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters.

None of this even touches on what President Donald Trump has endured.

Beyond the two assassination attempts last year, hate against Trump has once more gone international, with his properties in Scotland and Ireland both facing vandalism last month.

His everyday supporters have also been targets, with leftists threatening homes displaying Trump merchandise and expressing approval of the commander-in-chief.

We do not specifically know whether that man in Wisconsin drove his car into a ditch just because he viscerally hates Republicans.

But given the current pattern unfolding across the nation, it would not be a surprise.

