Drivers Try to Take Matters Into Their Own Hands When Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block LA Freeway

Anyone who thinks he’s going to win the hearts and minds of the people by blocking a freeway in a major city during rush hour is in dire need of a course in critical thinking.

Yet that’s just what a group of protesters in Los Angeles did on Wednesday morning, according to KCAL-TV.

Pro-Palestinian activists demanding a cease-fire in Gaza managed to stall thousands of drivers on Interstate 110 for an hour and a half before some of the lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.

It’s a safe bet that not one of the delayed drivers was converted to the pro-Palestinian position because of the blockheads blocking the highway. In fact, some of the motorists got so frustrated by the stunt that they attempted to take matters into their own hands.

KCAL posted a clip on X showing a driver pinning a protester to the hood of a car and then throwing him to the ground. Other aggravated drivers could be seen shouting at the demonstrators.

Tensions heighten between drivers and protestors on the 110 Freeway DTLA, as the roadway is blocked during Wednesday a.m. rush hour traffic pic.twitter.com/rO1itiCJy7 — KCAL News (@kcalnews) December 13, 2023

Did the pro-Hamas protesters think their display on the 110 was going to convince Israel to agree to a cease-fire?

On Oct. 7 — a day that the Israelis will never and should never forget — Hamas launched an attack on Israel and ruthlessly slaughtered thousands of innocents. It bears repeating: Hamas launched the initial attack on Israel.

What were the Israelis to do? Ask Hamas not to commit such horror again and hope for the best?

None of it makes sense. Hamas — fueled by a generational hatred of Jews — attacked Israel on a meritless land claim.

The Jewish people’s history in the region goes back as far as 1000 B.C. The only people who lived there before that were the Canaanites, who were semi-nomadic and no longer exist as a people.

The term “Palestine” comes from the Roman Empire, which, after taking over the land of Israel, renamed it “Palestina” in the hopes that its Jewish heritage would be erased. Arab Muslims didn’t even enter the picture until after Roman rule.

Simply put, Hamas’ claims are, at best, fever dreams spawned by an unquenchable hatred.

Even a liberal atheist like Sam Harris understands this.

“The truth is that there is an obvious, undeniable and hugely consequential moral difference between Israel and her enemies. The Israelis are surrounded by people who have explicitly genocidal intentions towards them,” Harris said in a 2014 podcast.

“The charter of Hamas is explicitly genocidal. It looks forward to a time, based on Quranic prophecy, when the earth itself will cry out for Jewish blood, where the trees and the stones will say, ‘O Muslim, there’s a Jew hiding behind me. Come and kill him.’

“This is a political document,” Harris continued. “We are talking about a government that was voted into power by a majority of Palestinians.”

Either the protesters on the 110 are willfully ignorant of their cause, or their critical thinking skills have been eaten away by the radical left. Either way, their actions were criminal.

According to KCAL, 75 protesters were detained by the California Highway Patrol when they refused to get off the road. All lanes reopened by 11:30 a.m.

It’s worth mentioning that some of the protesters’ victims were schoolchildren who were stuck on buses in the traffic jam for over an hour.

Two school buses full of children were stuck on 110 freeway for over an hour, during a Wednesday morning roadway protest calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war pic.twitter.com/domuskcGL5 — KCAL News (@kcalnews) December 13, 2023

Maybe that was the secret agenda of the protesters: Keep kids out of school so that their critical thinking skills will suffer. Then again, there’s not much critical thinking being taught in schools these days, especially in California and other liberal strongholds.

Most of the pro-Hamas protesters are probably products of the public school system. That might explain the utter idiocy of their actions.

