Drollinger: Never Forget What God's Word Says About Pride

As “gay pride” month comes to an end, we are reminded that God hates all sin, but He extends an extra measure of holy hatred to the sin of pride.

States Proverbs 16:5, “Everyone who is proud in heart is an abomination to the Lord; assuredly, he will not be unpunished.” Pride opposes the humility demanded by the Bible as exemplified in Christ.

It’s not just public figures who struggle with pride; all of us are consistent offenders! Everyone is guilty. It’s just that it’s easier to spot this cultural plague in highly visible, celebrated people.

In this study, “Gaining an Increasing Personal Sensitivity to Arrogance,” I examine the subject of humility and four of its scriptural characteristics: its Enemy, its Example, its Expression and its End. My prayer is that what follows from God’s inspired Word will aid your personal maturation in Christ-likeness for His glory. Don’t let pride sink your ship.

On a personal note, in an attempt to illustrate the meaning of this Bible study, when I decided to go into full-time ministry back in college, I turned down contracts to play in the NBA. I chose instead to live on $7,500 a year and travel the world, playing with Athletes in Action and preaching the gospel at the halftimes of our games. In the decades since, I have consistently made the determination to make my life count for Christ, not self.

God has blessed such actions in my life, and He will in your life, too. I therefore encourage you to consider making decisions that require humility and self-denial as you grow in His Word.

Pride actually began in heaven, of all places. Isaiah 14, Ezekiel 28 and Revelation 12 record the tragic account of God’s angel Lucifer, whom He made to give Him glory. Lucifer became self-possessed and instead sought to bring attention to himself.

Notice Isaiah 14:14 in this regard, wherein Satan is quoted as saying, “I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.” The sin of pride was the very first sin ever committed.

Pride eventually caused man to fall into sin. In the Garden of Eden, Satan appealed to Eve with this lie in Genesis 3:5: “For God knows that in the day you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God.” He tempted her — deceived her — with pride.

Satan also tempted Jesus with pride. And he will tempt each of us with pride by appealing to our own selfish interests — prompting us to place them above God’s purposes. Be on the lookout! Christ said in direct response, “Not My will, but Yours be done” (Luke 22:42). May that be true with us as well.

The opposite of pride is humility. While there are several biblical examples of humility, none compare in gravity and importance to that of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Consider this contrast: The world, which is under the heavy influence of Satan (Ephesians 2:1-10), is supremely prideful when it should be supremely humble. God, on the other hand, is worthy of supreme pride, or glory in Himself, yet through His Son, Jesus Christ, God became supremely humble for man’s sake, even to the point of death on a cross (Philippians 2:5-11)! What a glorious truth!

The expression of humility is love. Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). And humility’s end is salvation, “for everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but he who humbles himself will be exalted” (Luke 18:9-14).

There is no salvation for a sinner who refuses to humble himself or herself before God.

Consider Christ’s teaching in the Sermon on the Mount. Much time is spent on humility before God. In Matthew 5:1-11, Jesus explains what kind of posture is necessary for salvation. Verse 3 reads, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” “Poor in spirit” is descriptive of a deep humility based on the recognition of one’s utter spiritual bankruptcy apart from God.

If you claim Christ as your Lord and Savior, search your heart to ensure that the sin of pride is far from you. James 4:10 expressly states, “Humble yourselves in the presence of the Lord, and He will exalt you.”

Humility is not optional for the Christian. If you have been called by God, then you have also been called to humility.

