Drollinger: This Year, Commit to Studying the Word of God Regularly

There are so many profound and wonderful benefits that accrue to those who have formed a lifelong habit of studying the Word of God!

The psalmist says of such a person, “But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on His law he meditates day and night. He will be like a tree firmly planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither; and in whatever he does, he prospers” (1:2-3).

The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to commit afresh to make Bible study a priority.

The Bible states that it is the written communication from God to mankind. This is the clear testimony of its writers.

In 2 Timothy 3:16-17, Paul states, “All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; so that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work.” In 1 Thessalonians 2:13, he states similarly, “For this reason we also constantly thank God that when you received the word of God which you heard from us, you accepted it not as the word of men, but for what it really is, the word of God, which also performs its work in you who believe.”

In 2 Peter 1:20-21, Peter states, “But know this first of all, that no prophecy of Scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation, for no prophecy was ever made by an act of human will, but men moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.” Countless other passages attest to the Bible’s godly origin.

The Bible study “Buoying Your New Year’s Resolution to Study the Bible” reveals 15 scriptural benefits for those who diligently study God’s Word. These are practical benefits of a lifetime of studying words inspired by God himself! Think about that!

One of the most important benefits of studying God’s Word is being informed of salvation. “So faith comes from hearing, and hearing by the word of Christ” (Romans 10:17). True saving faith comes from hearing the message about Christ; the unadulterated gospel message is codified in the Scriptures.

Beware of associating with “spiritual” groups or churches that really don’t believe in the exclusivity of saving faith in Christ alone. Salvation by faith in Christ alone is the clear message of Scripture, and it trumps what others may teach.

Without the Word, how would you know for sure that salvation is through faith in Christ alone? Without studying the Word, how could you possibly be sure you are saved? You would be lost in various opinions. The first benefit of studying the Word is the assurance of your personal salvation.

In a world where nothing seems certain, the Word of God will teach you. Since Scripture attests to being the Word of God, it follows that the Bible contains the truth necessary for living in a way that honors your maker while in this world — and surviving and prospering in the eyes of God! It does! It is the basis for our confidence in the standards of right and wrong.

The Bible is the final arbiter of truth, far surpassing the certitude and authority of polls, pundits, party opinions or the various thoughts of Dr. “Wellithink.” Therefore, you need to know its contents — and allow it to teach you — so that you can benefit from what it says and be adequate and equipped! Why not be informed by the greatest tool we could possibly possess to successfully navigate often treacherous waters?

Delving deep in Scripture, this Bible study shows how the Bible will guide you, counsel you, restore you, warn you, nourish you, judge you, sanctify you, free you, enrich you, protect you, strengthen you, embolden you and prosper you.

It provides practical insights as to why you need to emphasize the study of Scripture — and why you need to be serious about habitual study this year! Consistent, prioritized Bible study is what you and I really need on a regular basis! Here is the path to personal growth and spiritual maturity! Be like a tree firmly planted! Click here to read the full study.

