Drone Strikes Aircraft Fighting California Wildfire

An aircraft fighting the Palisades Fires in Los Angeles collided with a drone as the plane was battling one of the blazes, Los Angeles County Fire Department, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The details of the crash remain under investigation, but an official with the FAA confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the firefighting aircraft, known as a Super Scooper, did make a safe landing.

“We hit a drone this afternoon,” said LAFD Chief Anthony Marrone. “Our Super Scooper hit a small drone.”

Marrone did not reveal who was flying the drone but said the device was destroyed.

The plane now has a hole in its wing and is grounded as the fires continue with minimal containment.

The FAA issued a rebuke to those trying to fly drones in the area, according to the Times.

“It’s a federal crime, punishable by up to 12 months in prison, to interfere with firefighting efforts on public lands,” the agency warned.

“Additionally, the FAA can impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 against any drone pilot who interferes with wildfire suppression, law enforcement or emergency response operations,” the statement added.

The FAA said in comments provided to KNBC in Los Angeles that the agency “treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses.”

“The FAA has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones in the TFRs (temporary flight restrictions),” they cautioned.

The limitations on flying drones near the wildfires have been extended through Jan. 23.

The FBI now plans to implement “aerial armor” in the area to prevent further disruptions from drones, Marrone added.

The Times noted that images posted in several social media channels indicate that photographers have been flying drones to take pictures of the fires, which have now destroyed over 9,000 structures in the wealthy Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

One photographer shared pictures of a destroyed series of homes in that area but was swiftly criticized by fellow commenters, per the Times.

“Please don’t fly your drone around active fires, it’s dangerous enough as is,” one user said.

“Shameful and good to see everyone across social media calling it out,” another added. “No matter what you delete, the evidence is there.”

It seems like common sense would normally dictate that flying a drone close enough to an airplane trying to handle one of the most severe disasters ever to strike one’s city is not the brightest idea.

While drones are becoming more sophisticated and will likely be an increasingly important part of our lives for a very long time, they can still be dangerous or even deadly in the wrong hands.

The planes trying to save Los Angeles are likely maneuvering unpredictably, meaning that approaching or disturbing them in any way could prompt danger to the aircraft, the pilot, and the city as a whole as the crisis continues.

It is best not to interfere with their work.

Just let them do their jobs.

