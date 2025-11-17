Drug Trafficker Freed by Biden Is Back in Prison After Shooting, Local Police Admonish Biden Admin

Former President Joe Biden pardoned numerous criminals during his final days in office, and yet another commutation recipient has been arrested just months after receiving freedom.

Khyre Holbert, 28, pled guilty in 2018 to trafficking crack cocaine and knowingly carrying and using a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, according to a report from Blaze Media.

Before those offenses, he had served three years for another felony firearm offense.

Holbert was supposed to spend the next 20 years in prison, but the Biden administration freed him before he got to serve his final 13 years.

But just last month, Holbert was arrested in relation to a shooting in Nebraska.

Omaha Police Department officials responded after gunshots were heard, finding a 28-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a report from WOWT.

Holbert faces charges similar to those for which he has already served time: first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The Omaha Police Officers Association condemned the Biden administration decision to release Holbert.

“Releasing dangerous criminals before proven rehabilitative efforts, puts our communities, our families, our kids, and our police officers at risk,” the organization said.

“We’re grateful our members got there fast, before Holbert could get away or hurt anyone else.”

Blaze Media noted that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska had urged the Biden administration to avoid releasing Holbert, cautioning of his gang connections and past convictions.

But Holbert is not the only Biden pardon or commutation recipient to return to their pattern of offenses.

Willie Frank Peterson was sentenced to six years and three months in prison, but Biden shortened his sentence to only 20 months.

In March, Peterson was arrested in Dothan, Alabama, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana, according to a report from Fox News.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a reaction to the Holbert case, noting that “the Biden administration’s last-minute commutations were not only a cruel blow to victims’ families, but also a fundamental failure to hold criminals accountable.”

“This tragic case proves that crime must be met with consequences, not weakness,” Bondi added.

“Our prosecutors in Nebraska are doing the job that the prior administration refused to do.”

