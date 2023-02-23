Last month, a Texas man who killed an off-duty police officer in a drunk driving crash was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to WFAA-TV, Dylan Molina was driving under the influence on Nov. 27, 2021, which resulted in the crash that killed Euless, Texas, detective Alex Cervantes. Cervantes’ wife and children, who were also in the car at the time, suffered critical injuries.

Now, a video has emerged of what happened in the immediate aftermath of the crash. The video shows Molina, who was obviously very intoxicated, attempting to run from the scene of the crime.

A bystander chased him, pinned him to the ground and delivered the news — that Molina was probably already aware of — that he had killed Cervantes.

“You f***ing killed somebody, you motherf***er! You killed somebody. Stay right there!” the bystander screamed as he kept Molina on the ground.







According to WFAA, Molina had just consumed eight double-vodka cocktails at a bar, meaning that his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit. He then ran a red light and struck Cervantes’ car, killing him instantly.

There is another sobering aspect to this story.

Video surveillance from the bar shows Molina stumbling about behind the counter and the bartender, Cala Richardson, shooing him away. Richardson has been charged with overserving Molina.

Yes: 15% (131 Votes) No: 85% (720 Votes)

“The signs that he displayed should have been an indicator that he was not safe to walk away from that building,” Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told WFAA. “This is a stark reminder of what can happen when we ignore those signs.”







Indeed, there were several mistakes that led to the tragedy that day.

First, there was the mistake that Molina made by deciding to drink too much. Then there was Richardson’s decision to ignore the fact that he was obviously drunk and give him more alcohol.

Finally, there is the fact that Molina attempted to drive after drinking.

Cervantes’ wife and children will forever have to live with the consequences of these decisions.

A woman is now without her husband and two children are without their father because of the foolish actions of one man, and because others allowed them to happen.

We need to remember that every seemingly minor decision we make has consequences. If we do not give these decisions the thought they deserve, we risk harming other people, just as Molina did the family of Alex Cervantes.

