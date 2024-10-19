Share
Commentary

'Is She Drunk?': Kamala Harris Gets Viciously Mocked After Bizarre Order to Her Crowd During Detroit Rally

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 19, 2024 at 6:59am
Share

It’s a case of Madame Vice President and Mrs. Hyde.

Some days, Kamala Harris has been running a campaign straight out of the “joy and vibes” playbook — inconsequential, facile, stupid, but happy and cool. And then there’s other days — like during her interview with Fox News this week, in which she rolled out the Trump-is-a-literal-Nazi-who-will-put-you-in-a-detention-camp fear-stoking rhetoric.

Friday was apparently a joy-and-vibes day. So much so, in fact, that Trump’s official war room account wondered if she might be intoxicated.

It occurred as Harris was speaking in Detroit, her third rally of the day in the battleground state of Michigan.

In the midst of her remarks, after she talked about standing up “for workers and seniors,” she said that “as president, I will fight for all the American people, always.”

“Shout your own name for a minute,” a giddy Harris then said.

“That’s what I’m talking about. Because its about you, its about your families, its about you.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” she added.

This is what Donald Trump’s people were talking about, however:

Do you believe Kamala Harris will lose?

And, indeed, they were hardly alone in this assessment:

Related:
Obama's Pro-Kamala Video Backfires, Goes Horribly Wrong as Viewers Hear Message They Aren't Buying

The moment in context:



Now, just a reminder: This is what Harris sounded like earlier in the week.

So with Bret Baier, she’s literally fighting someone who will lock you up for the mere act of disagreeing with him. This is thoroughly untrue, but just as important is the fever-dream, fear-stoking tone.

Then, a few days later, she’s treating her crowd like they’re kindergarteners. Shout your name out! Very good. Shout out your ABCs! Excellent! You get a gold star! And you get a gold star! Way to do to exactly what you’re told to do by someone on a stage.

She isn’t drunk, she’s just dumb. And that’s the entire point. This part of her campaign is appealing for a bit, but it’s like living on candy: You can only do it for so long before the crash comes. Then, you realize how silly it all is.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Obama's Pro-Kamala Video Backfires, Goes Horribly Wrong as Viewers Hear Message They Aren't Buying
'Is She Drunk?': Kamala Harris Gets Viciously Mocked After Bizarre Order to Her Crowd During Detroit Rally
Battleground Senate Dem Stuns by Aligning Himself with Trump and Dissing Biden in Telling New Ad
Doctors Believed Organ Donor was Dead, Until They Made Horrifying Discovery While Prepping for Surgery
Don Lemon Panics About Kamala on CNN, Says He 'Corrected' Black Men Who Said They Want Trump Back
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation