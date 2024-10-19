'Is She Drunk?': Kamala Harris Gets Viciously Mocked After Bizarre Order to Her Crowd During Detroit Rally

It’s a case of Madame Vice President and Mrs. Hyde.

Some days, Kamala Harris has been running a campaign straight out of the “joy and vibes” playbook — inconsequential, facile, stupid, but happy and cool. And then there’s other days — like during her interview with Fox News this week, in which she rolled out the Trump-is-a-literal-Nazi-who-will-put-you-in-a-detention-camp fear-stoking rhetoric.

Friday was apparently a joy-and-vibes day. So much so, in fact, that Trump’s official war room account wondered if she might be intoxicated.

It occurred as Harris was speaking in Detroit, her third rally of the day in the battleground state of Michigan.

In the midst of her remarks, after she talked about standing up “for workers and seniors,” she said that “as president, I will fight for all the American people, always.”

“Shout your own name for a minute,” a giddy Harris then said.

“That’s what I’m talking about. Because its about you, its about your families, its about you.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” she added.

This is what Donald Trump’s people were talking about, however:

Do you believe Kamala Harris will lose? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1421 Votes) No: 2% (30 Votes)

Is she drunk? pic.twitter.com/OPtpZpUAra — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2024

And, indeed, they were hardly alone in this assessment:

Kamala sounds drunk — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 19, 2024

Trump has to win. Nobody can survive 4 years of this. — CallVoter 🇺🇸 (@CallVoter) October 19, 2024

She appears to be absolutely wasted. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) October 19, 2024

The moment in context:







Now, just a reminder: This is what Harris sounded like earlier in the week.

Kamala Harris actually had the audacity to BLAME Trump for the “Turning the Military on the American people.” Need I remind you that it was the Biden/Harris DoD that just updated a directive giving the green light for the Military to work with Law Enforcement and KILL Americans… pic.twitter.com/kYhelSGxTs — Illinois girl Desi (@d_ewinger) October 17, 2024

So with Bret Baier, she’s literally fighting someone who will lock you up for the mere act of disagreeing with him. This is thoroughly untrue, but just as important is the fever-dream, fear-stoking tone.

Then, a few days later, she’s treating her crowd like they’re kindergarteners. Shout your name out! Very good. Shout out your ABCs! Excellent! You get a gold star! And you get a gold star! Way to do to exactly what you’re told to do by someone on a stage.

She isn’t drunk, she’s just dumb. And that’s the entire point. This part of her campaign is appealing for a bit, but it’s like living on candy: You can only do it for so long before the crash comes. Then, you realize how silly it all is.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.