A suspect in a drunken driving crash learned the tragic consequences of his alleged actions just before a court appearance Monday.

Adem Nikeziq is facing several criminal charges — including driving while intoxicated — stemming from a Saturday car crash in Staten Island, New York, according to CBS News.

Prosecutors allege that Nikeziq’s speeding SUV struck a utility pole in a collision that split the vehicle in half.

The crash took the life of his fiancee, Adriana Sylmetaj, who was seven months pregnant, as well as that of the unborn child.

Nikeziq’s attorney informed him that his fiancee and baby had died in the crash just before an arraignment hearing in Staten Island court Monday, according to the New York Post.

The suspect appeared before Judge Raja Rajeswari distraught and in tears as a result.

“No one told him that his fiancee and baby had passed,” defense attorney Mark Fonte said of the court appearance.

“He found out minutes ago, just before he came out [into the courtroom]. When I told him, he broke down crying, sobbing. He was at first completely in disbelief,” Fonte said.

Accused drunken driver breaks down after learning pregnant fiance died in NYC wreck https://t.co/v85gUGz8TV pic.twitter.com/ry4u7kXCWL — New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2023

Prosecutors spoke about the severity of the crash in the hearing, according to the Post.

“She was found at the intersection,” Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Agostino said of Sylmetaj.

“Her severed leg was found 20 feet past her body,” Agostino said. “Her unborn child, ripped from her body, was found 20 feet past her leg.”

The suspect, who sustained injuries in the crash, appeared for his arraignment in a wheelchair.

Nikeziq is facing charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault and DWI in the case.

Prosecutors allege he operated the vehicle after a “night of drinking,” according to the Post.

Nikeziq was slated for another court appearance on Thursday. He hasn’t entered a plea in connection to the case.

Drunken driving car crashes take the lives of 32 people in the United States every single day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.