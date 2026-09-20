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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an election rally on Oct. 26, 2025, at Forest Hills Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an election rally on Oct. 26, 2025, at Forest Hills Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City. (Andres Kudacki / Getty Images)

DSA Chapter Leader Resigns, Warns 'Frightening' and 'Extreme' Radicals Are Running the Show

 By Michael Austin  September 20, 2026 at 4:00am
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A former leader of the Democratic Socialists of America who left the organization issued a warning for those still part of the movement to likewise “leave.”

Jake Altman, who was an executive board member for the Boston chapter of the DSA, said in a Saturday interview with Fox News that the group is working to “force their agenda down other people’s throats.”

“I had been involved in my local union and met some people who were far, far to the left, in like, a frightening way,” he described.

“I was looking for a more pragmatic and thoughtful option on the left that was focused on economic policy.”

As he became more involved with the DSA, he developed the realization that the group was “beginning to sound more and more like those extreme groups on the left that I, you know, certainly didn’t want anything to do with.”

In 2019, Altman had expressed concern that the DSA defended the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, since “the democratic socialists and social Democrats in Venezuela are in the opposition.”

“The person disagreed with me and defended, you know, essentially defended the Maduro regime,” Altman described.

“Flash forward to today… you have DSA members saying, ‘Bernie Sanders, AOC, they’re not socialists,’” Altman added.

“They’re willing to fall over themselves apologizing for any regime that opposes the United States, simply because it opposes the United States.”

The DSA has generated headlines throughout the 2026 election cycle, with several DSA and socialist-aligned candidates unseating establishment Democrat incumbents in the primaries.

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Altman warned that there is a “marriage” between “Marxist utopianism” and “third worldism” characterizing the DSA.

He described it as “this view that America is a unique evil in the world and that its enemies have a point.”

That’s when he advised Democrats who are still members to “leave.”

“I personally think that just, given the organization and the structure inside, that a lot of dissident voices have been silenced,” he continued.

“A lot of dissident voices have left the organization.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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