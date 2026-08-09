DSA Governor Candidate Hires OnlyFans Model as Deputy Campaign Manager

The leading candidate in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor, who is a zealot for legalizing prostitution, relies for campaign advice on a former OnlyFans model.

Renee Faust, who once marketed herself as Renee Olstead, is deputy campaign manager for Francesca Hong, according to the Daily Wire, citing the Heartland Post.

Faust had TV roles as a child.

After opening her OnlyFans account in 2020, she rose to the heights of being January 2023’s “Penthouse Pet of the Month,” while rising still higher to the rarefied level of being honored as the 2024 “Pet of the Year” in March 2025.

Faust founded the Coalition for American Sex Workers, which is very much in favor of decriminalizing prostitution.

Democratic socialist Francesca Hong is facing questions after reports that former child star and OnlyFans model Renee Olstead (aka Renee Faust) serves in a senior role on Hong’s Wisconsin gubernatorial campaign. https://t.co/6GeWQer8lL pic.twitter.com/8dgOwePTtV — Drew Grimaldi (@Grimillionaire) August 8, 2026

That fits with Hong’s policies. As a member of the state Assembly, Hong introduced a bill to legalize adult prostitution, solicitation and create a sex workers’ “bill of rights.”

The Hong campaign called Faust “a licensed mental health clinician who has spent her career providing care to trafficking survivors” and said she has “helped build the largest grassroots campaign in Wisconsin history,” according to Fox News.

Wisconsin Family Action, a conservative advocacy organization, was less thrilled.

The Democrat nominee for governor of Wisconsin said that Thanksgiving should be canceled because it’s racist. Asked if she still believes Thanksgiving should be canceled, Hong delivers a total word salad without any answer to the question. pic.twitter.com/57u4c5wRZ5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 4, 2026

“Wisconsinites deserve to have serious people leading the state. It is unbelievable to see that the likely Democratic nominee for governor has an active sex worker leading her campaign,” Daniel Degner, president of Wisconsin Family Action, said in a statement.

“Voters deserve to know whether if Hong is elected, she will elevate a porn star to leadership in her administration,” the statement said.

Hong has sought to distance herself from a 2020 social media post to “cancel Thanksgiving” in order to “stop celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed Indegenous [sic] folx and women.”

Hong is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

According to RealClearPolling, Hong is riding a series of polls giving her double-digit leads as Tuesday’s Wisconsin primary approaches.

That would be bad news for pundit James Carville, who in a recent X post called Hong “a font of zany liberal, faculty lounge exotica.”

As noted by Ballotpedia, Hong will face the winner of the GOP primary between Andrew Manske and Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.