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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States of America at City Hall on July 3, 2026, in New York City.
Commentary
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States of America at City Hall on July 3, 2026, in New York City. (Anna Connors - Pool / Getty Images)

DSA Just Said It Out Loud - Strike Down Constitutional Ban on Foreign Presidents, Get Mamdani in the White House

 By Randy DeSoto  July 14, 2026 at 4:00am
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A democratic socialist podcast host called for his party to make amending the Constitution a top priority so that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani can make a bid for the White House.

“DSA should push for a constitutional amendment so naturalized citizens can run for President. Then we do what’s so clearly in front of us: Zohran Mamdani / Melat Kiros ticket,” Deep Singh Badhesha posted on social media on Saturday.

Kiros is the DSA candidate who defeated 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette for Colorado’s 1st congressional district last month.

Her victory came amid a sweep of Mamdani-endorsed candidates in New York the previous week, who ousted two incumbent Democrats, including Rep. Dan Goldman, and won a third primary in which the incumbent did not seek re-election.

Thankfully, for the cause of liberty in the United States, it is difficult to pass a constitutional amendment.

Would America ever be able to recover if Mamdani took the White House?

It requires a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and the House. And then three-fourths of the state legislatures must approve it, as well.

Article II, Section 1, Clause 5, listing qualifications for president, states, “No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President.”

Mamdani, 34, was born in Uganda, and Kiros, 29, in Ethiopia, so neither is qualified to be president. If the DSA were looking to make this happen by 2028, Kiros also would not meet the 35-year-old minimum age requirement for a vice president either. Mamdani just became a U.S. citizen in 2018.

The reason the founders put the native-born requirement in the Constitution is “to ensure that the President’s loyalties would lie strictly with the United States,” according to the annotated Constitution on Congress.gov.

“By barring naturalized citizens from the presidency, the requirement of being a natural born citizen, as Justice [Joseph] Story explained, protects the United States from ‘ambitious foreigners, who might otherwise be intriguing for the office; and interposes a barrier against those corrupt interferences of foreign governments in executive elections, which have inflicted the most serious evils upon the elected monarchies of Europe.'”

Related:
Total Depravity: Mamdani Team's 'Fixer' Raced to Maine to Protect Accused Rapist Graham Platner

Mamdani’s remarks going into the Fourth of July weekend — the nation’s 250th anniversary — offer proof that it’s a wise policy to keep his ilk from the highest office in the land.

The New York mayor said, while seated at George Washington’s presidential desk with recently naturalized U.S. citizen immigrants surrounding him, “You each hold a special power, the power to determine what America means.”

“The powerful have always known their answer,” he continued. “America, in their view, is an arena of supremacy where only a select few are allowed freedom, where not all are created equal.”

“America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right shade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit,” Mamdani added.

He’s making a white privilege argument. Really?

Mamdani and his parents, of Indian descent, immigrated to the United States from Uganda in the late 1990s. They were given the opportunity, like countless millions of others, to live out the American dream. Mamdani went to elite schools and is now mayor of the largest city in the country.

But he argued, “We see a nation whose immense wealth has been built by those with calloused, dirt-streaked hands. Those who toil on factory floors and chisel into stone, and we see a nation that has allowed so much of that wealth to be held instead in the soft hands of a precious few.”

So Mamdani went full Marxist for the Fourth of July.

Kiros was meanwhile fired from her job as a lawyer over a pro-Hamas, anti-Israel online screed in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on the Jewish state.

It’s wise to keep any DSA candidates from ever occupying the White House. At least in the case of Mamdani and Kiros, they thankfully are not constitutionally qualified.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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