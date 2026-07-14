DSA Just Said It Out Loud - Strike Down Constitutional Ban on Foreign Presidents, Get Mamdani in the White House

A democratic socialist podcast host called for his party to make amending the Constitution a top priority so that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani can make a bid for the White House.

“DSA should push for a constitutional amendment so naturalized citizens can run for President. Then we do what’s so clearly in front of us: Zohran Mamdani / Melat Kiros ticket,” Deep Singh Badhesha posted on social media on Saturday.

DSA should push for a constitutional amendment so naturalized citizens can run for President. Then we do what’s so clearly in front of us: Zohran Mamdani / Melat Kiros ticket — Deep Singh Badhesha (@DeepNotShallow) July 12, 2026

Kiros is the DSA candidate who defeated 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette for Colorado’s 1st congressional district last month.

Her victory came amid a sweep of Mamdani-endorsed candidates in New York the previous week, who ousted two incumbent Democrats, including Rep. Dan Goldman, and won a third primary in which the incumbent did not seek re-election.

Thankfully, for the cause of liberty in the United States, it is difficult to pass a constitutional amendment.

Would America ever be able to recover if Mamdani took the White House? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (20 Votes) No: 97% (612 Votes)

It requires a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and the House. And then three-fourths of the state legislatures must approve it, as well.

Article II, Section 1, Clause 5, listing qualifications for president, states, “No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President.”

Mamdani, 34, was born in Uganda, and Kiros, 29, in Ethiopia, so neither is qualified to be president. If the DSA were looking to make this happen by 2028, Kiros also would not meet the 35-year-old minimum age requirement for a vice president either. Mamdani just became a U.S. citizen in 2018.

The reason the founders put the native-born requirement in the Constitution is “to ensure that the President’s loyalties would lie strictly with the United States,” according to the annotated Constitution on Congress.gov.

“By barring naturalized citizens from the presidency, the requirement of being a natural born citizen, as Justice [Joseph] Story explained, protects the United States from ‘ambitious foreigners, who might otherwise be intriguing for the office; and interposes a barrier against those corrupt interferences of foreign governments in executive elections, which have inflicted the most serious evils upon the elected monarchies of Europe.'”

Mamdani’s remarks going into the Fourth of July weekend — the nation’s 250th anniversary — offer proof that it’s a wise policy to keep his ilk from the highest office in the land.

The New York mayor said, while seated at George Washington’s presidential desk with recently naturalized U.S. citizen immigrants surrounding him, “You each hold a special power, the power to determine what America means.”

“The powerful have always known their answer,” he continued. “America, in their view, is an arena of supremacy where only a select few are allowed freedom, where not all are created equal.”

Communist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who just came to this country, chose to become an American, is deciding he is the foremost authority to tell Americans what it means to be American. He has the AUDACITY, on America’s 250th birthday, to call our great nation “an arena of… pic.twitter.com/sayf6IDu90 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 3, 2026

“America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right shade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit,” Mamdani added.

He’s making a white privilege argument. Really?

Mamdani and his parents, of Indian descent, immigrated to the United States from Uganda in the late 1990s. They were given the opportunity, like countless millions of others, to live out the American dream. Mamdani went to elite schools and is now mayor of the largest city in the country.

But he argued, “We see a nation whose immense wealth has been built by those with calloused, dirt-streaked hands. Those who toil on factory floors and chisel into stone, and we see a nation that has allowed so much of that wealth to be held instead in the soft hands of a precious few.”

So Mamdani went full Marxist for the Fourth of July.

Kiros was meanwhile fired from her job as a lawyer over a pro-Hamas, anti-Israel online screed in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on the Jewish state.

It’s wise to keep any DSA candidates from ever occupying the White House. At least in the case of Mamdani and Kiros, they thankfully are not constitutionally qualified.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.