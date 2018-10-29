D’Souza Blasts Dems: Nazis Modeled Race Agenda on Southern Dems in US

Democrats gave Adolf Hitler the template to develop a race-based nation, according to conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza.

D’Souza spoke to The Western Journal about his new documentary, “The Death of a Nation,” which hits store shelves (and digital media) nationwide on Tuesday.

In the interview, D’Souza said that the Jacksonian Democratic policy of expansionism was embraced by Hitler as a means of conquest instead of following other major powers to establish colonies.

“Hitler had been thinking about becoming a colonialist the way the British were in India; going to some far-flung country to conquer it. Then Hitler realized, ‘Wait a minute. The Jacksonian Democrats in America didn’t have to go anywhere, just threw the Indians off the land. They displaced them, they drove them west. They enslaved the ones that remained,'” D’Souza said.

“And so Hitler got his model of conquest from the Jacksonian Democrats,” he added.

D’Souza said the Nuremberg laws, the laws that made Jews into second-class citizens, were Nazi adaptations of laws passed by Southern Democrats.

“Let’s think of what the Nuremberg laws did: No intermarriage between Jews and other Germans; the Democrats already did that with the anti-miscegenation laws. Segregation of Jews into ghettos. There was already segregation throughout the Democratic South,” he said.

The final idea Hitler borrowed from American’s Democrats, he said, was “confiscating the property of Jews. That was being done with blacks in the United States.”

The film, like its maker, stirred controversy even before its release earlier this year. In it, D’Souza links the broad underpinnings of liberalism with Nazism. This has led critics to attack D’Souza as a revisionist.

D’Souza, however, insists that he is simply correcting revisionism, according to Variety.

“Revisionist history is nothing more than revising history to correct the previous generation of revisionists who have written their own history,” D’Souza said in response to his critics. “What’s happened is, we are the products of what I would call progressive history. Progressive history began in the ‘40s and ‘50s, and most of our textbooks, the History channel, reflect progressive history. I’m challenging progressive history. In that sense, yes, I am a revisionist.”

D’Souza is not the first to see the connection. He noted to The Hollywood Reporter that his documentary was based on research into a book titled, “Hitler’s American Model” by James Whitman.

“The basic idea that the Nazis got the Nuremberg laws from America is not original with Whitman, but he fleshes it out in more detail than anyone had previously,” D’Souza said. “Whitman is a progressive and he downplays the Democratic party’s role, although he does not deny it.”

In addition to exploring the links between liberalism and Nazism, the documentary examines the similarities of the plights faced by President Donald Trump and Abraham Lincoln.

“Not since 1860 have the Democrats so fanatically refused to accept the result of a free election. That year, their target was Lincoln. They smeared him. They went to war to defeat him. In the end, they assassinated him. Now the target of the Democrats is President Trump and his supporters. The Left calls them racists, white supremacists and fascists. These charges are used to justify driving Trump from office and discrediting the right ‘by any means necessary,'” reads a summary of the film on its website.

“But which is the party of the slave plantation? Which is the party that invented white supremacy? Which is the party that praised fascist dictators and shaped their genocidal policies and was in turn praised by them? Moreover, which is the party of racism today? Is fascism now institutionally embodied on the right or on the left?” the site adds.

You can preorder “Death of a Nation” here on Blu-Ray, DVD or video on demand (and you’ll get a discount if you use the Patriot Depot option). Full release will be Tuesday. Don’t miss out!

