D’Souza Finds Forgotten Video of Trump Before Election that Conservatives Will Love

“Death of a Nation,” Dinesh D’Souza’s blockbuster film, comes out on Blu-Ray, DVD and video on demand Tuesday, October 30. The film has been wildly acclaimed by conservatives and sneered at by the establishment media. In the film, D’Souza argues that President Trump could be the modern-day version of Abraham Lincoln — and that the history of the Democrats proves it.

“Not since 1860 have the Democrats so fanatically refused to accept the result of a free election. That year, their target was Lincoln. They smeared him,” D’Souza’s website for the picture reads.

“They went to war to defeat him. In the end, they assassinated him.

“Now the target of the Democrats is President Trump and his supporters. The Left calls them racists, white supremacists and fascists. These charges are used to justify driving Trump from office and discrediting the right ‘by any means necessary.'”

D’Souza argues that Trump has provided a voice to ordinary Americans who felt that their opinions weren’t being heard, either by the Democrats or the mainstream media.

In the movie, he uses a stump speech by Trump to illustrate this.

“I am your voice,” Trump says in the speech.

“I am with you. I will fight for you and I will win for you. We will make America strong again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again, and we will make America great again.

“God bless you and good night, I love you,” he concludes.

D’Souza’s film deals with a number of tyrannies of the left — whether it be inventing white supremacy, giving support to brutal dictators or racist policies in the present.

It’s not terribly difficult to pick out modern tyrannies, particularly of the intimidatory variety. One needs to look no further than movements like Antifa or the recent Occupy ICE crowd — apparently unchanged in makeup, rhetoric and tactics from their Occupy Wall Street days earlier this decade — to see just what kind of threats conservatives face.

In fact, one needn’t even be a “fascist” or an ICE agent to receive opprobrium and physical intimidation from the left. As we’ve seen from a recent spate of attacks, one needs only to wear a “Make America Great Again” hat to be a target of the left.

In a way, this is why President Trump’s victory shouldn’t have been so unexpected. He gave millions of Americans a voice.

The media tend to overlook the fact that this sort of intimidation happened long before Trump took office, instead chalking it up to “division” created by his election. Yet, they’ve been creating division for just as long as the left has, completely ignoring American public sentiment before being gobsmacked by it on election night.

This is the kind of tyranny of opinion that Americans were sick of. And so they voted someone in that would give them voice.

“Lincoln united his party and saved America from the Democrats for the first time,” the website for “Death of a Nation” states. “Can Trump — and we — come together and save America for the second time?”

We can only hope so.

