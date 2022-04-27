D'Souza's Doc Film '2,000 Mules' Set for Release; Here's Where You Can Watch

Filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza has released details about where his highly anticipated documentary film “2,000 Mules” can be viewed.

The movie is showing in theaters across the nation on Monday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 4. There will be a virtual premiere online on Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The “2,000 Mules” website shows the times and locations by state.

D’Souza tweeted that the virtual premiere will include a Q&A after the film ends.

For the same price as a movie ticket you can watch “2000 Mules” at home. Sign up for our Virtual Premiere on Sat. May 7. It includes the screening of the movie with a live Q & A to follow. This event is limited to 250,000 people & tickets are going fast! https://t.co/GXmj2z4z0k pic.twitter.com/yewGoPwoDV — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 27, 2022

D’Souza also dropped a new trailer over the weekend.

“2,000 Mules” is about an allegedly illegal ballot-harvesting scheme conducted in five key swing states during the 2020 election, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

These are all states that former President Donald Trump won in 2016, but flipped to Democrat President Joe Biden in 2020.

The vote integrity group True the Vote worked with D’Souza on “2,000 Mules.”

A mule is a term used in the movie for those who repeatedly picked up batches of ballots and placed them in drop boxes.

In the new trailer, True the Vote’s Greg Phillips says, “We identified in Atlanta 242 mules that went to an average of 24 drop boxes. In Philadelphia alone we’ve identified over 1,100 mules.”

He also said that True the Vote has four million minutes of surveillance video from around the country allegedly showing mules in action during the 2020 election.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine has seen the documentary. She wrote that it provides “the most compelling evidence to date” of a systematic scheme to subvert the electoral process.

“Using cellphone geotracking and surveillance video, it shows a network of ‘mules’ in battleground states busily collecting ballots from get-out-the-vote NGOs and stuffing them, a few at a time, into multiple drop boxes in the dead of night,” she explained.

A mule is anyone who went to drop boxes 10 times or more during the 2020 general election.

“For each of the 2,000 mules the average number of drop box visits was 38, with an average five ballots deposited per visit. That’s 380,000 suspect votes.”

In an interview with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk earlier this month, Phillips and True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht went into detail about how they gathered and used the cell phone data to identify mules.

They explained that all cellphones have unique device information that pings off cellphone towers, showing where the cellphone has been down to an 18-inch diameter. This technology is used by thousands of phone apps, such as those for weather and navigation.

Law enforcement employs this technology all the time. The FBI, in fact, used it to pinpoint protesters who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The New York Times reported that it paid for cell data to track down those who were present at the Capitol that day.

True the Vote was able to mine data from the months leading up to the 2020 election to identify the 2,000 most prolific “mules.”

The mules followed a pattern of repeatedly going to drop box locations and back to offices of non-governmental organizations during the election in places like Atlanta, Philadelphia and Yuma, Arizona.

“We were able to identify those organizations, those stash houses,” Phillips said.

Stacy Abrams’ Georgia group, “Fair Fight Action” is an example of an NGO where the pattern showed up, according to Devine.

This is what stuffing the ballot box looks like pic.twitter.com/okpcKa9O4c — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 11, 2022

Philadelphia was the worst of the places tracked where alleged illegal ballot-harvesting occurred, according to Phillips. He said 1,155 people there met their definition of a mule.

“In Philadelphia, we had some people, quite a few people, who went over 100 times to the drop boxes. But they were also going to the organizations,” Phillips said.

Engelbrecht said the average number of trips per mule in Yuma County was 31.

To guard against accidentally picking up people who happened to pass by drop box locations regularly, True the Vote bought cellphone data for September, October and November, showing before, during and after election season.

Only those whose cell phones showed them at drop boxes when voting was occurring were included in True the Vote’s data.

“Pings don’t lie,” Engelbrecht said.

According to Devine, D’Souza breaks down the numbers in “2,000 Mules” concluding that the number of ballots harvested in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania — assuming they were for Biden — would have changed the outcome in the three states, and therefore, the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

Trump’s Electoral College votes would have been 279 to Biden’s 259, D’Souza says.

Trump congratulated the filmmaker and True the Vote for the upcoming premiere of “2,000 Mules” in a statement released Tuesday.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “An incredible new film by Dinesh D’Souza exposes massive and determinative ballot harvesting in the 2020 Election. Congratulations to Dinesh, Catherine Englebrecht, and all of the incredible Patriots at True the Vote who worked so hard… pic.twitter.com/FSgd7Aeumh — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 26, 2022

“An incredible new film by Dinesh D’Souza exposes massive and determinative ballot harvesting in the 2020 election,” Trump said.

D’Souza concludes the “2,000 Mules” trailer, arguing, “Without free and fair elections, we are not a democracy, we are a criminal cartel masquerading as a democracy.”

