Duane 'Dog' Chapman Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering 'Heart Emergency'

Duane Chapman has been hospitalized with a “heart emergency” over the weekend, according to a report from TMZ.

The report comes only a few months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died from cancer.

Dog the Bounty Hunter was reportedly rushed to the hospital from his Colorado home after feeling a pain in his chest.

Doctors are still performing tests to determine the cause of his chest pain, but sources told TMZ that he suffered a possible heart attack.

TRENDING: It Sounds Like Lindsey Graham Now Has Some Damning Dirt on Christopher Steele

He may need corrective surgery.

Earlier this month, Dog shared on an podcast with Dax Shepard that he was having dreams of his late wife.

“I had a dream, I have visions,” he said during a September episode of “Armchair Expert.”

“She’s in heaven and looks up and is like, ‘My god, Big Daddy is going to love it here. Look at all the animals.’ And I’m like, ‘Where are they?’ And then she’s watering the garden looking exactly the same.”

Chapman has also spoken about his struggle to navigate life after such a devastating loss, and admitted that he has had trouble adjusting.

“I googled it,” Chapman said, according to People.

“It says you adapt, you get smarter. She used to tease me, ‘You stole me from the cradle at 18 years old.’ I had her until she was 51, and I’d say one word and she knew what it meant,” Chapman continued.

“She’d be like, ‘Let me do it, Big Daddy, you’re too aggressive.’ And then she became more aggressive than me. And now all the sudden she’s not there. Google says you get smarter when you’re forced to deal with it. Because I still go, ‘What time do you have to be up in the morning, honey?’ I’m setting the alarms.”

RELATED: High School Dance Team Goes Viral for Over-the-Top Marvel-Themed Performance

“I’m getting better,” the bounty hunter said. “I depended on her for so much.”

Duane and Beth Chapman have been fan favorites ever since their debut on the A&E show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter.” The show aired from 2004 to 2012.

Our prayers go out for Duane Chapman’s family and friends during this difficult time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.