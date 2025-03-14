Duchess of Sussex Humiliated as Experts Warn Her Special Bath Salts Recipe Could Burn Unsuspecting Fans

The Duchess of Sussex’s advice on making bath salts could be getting the much-reviled royal into some very hot water.

In the debut episode of her Netflix series “With Love, Meghan,” the former actress once known as Meghan Markle introduced viewers to her method of making do-it-yourself bath salts as a gift for her guest star.

But according to the conservative British news channel GB News, the recipe Meghan could be hazardous to the health — and the backlash had to be humiliating.

The report cited unnamed “herbalists and skin care specialists” warning that Meghan’s method could “damage or even burn users’ skin.”

The U.K.’s Daily Mail also weighed in, with an article headlined “Meghan Markle’s ‘miscalculated’ DIY bath salt recipe from new Netflix show sparks concerns from health experts.”

The articles quote a YouTube video published by Jennifer Christopherson, whose website describes herself as an “Esthetician, Makeup Artist, Content Creator, Jesus lover, and ‘Simple’ Beauty Junkie.”

Over a roughly 18-minute video, Christopherson described where she said Meghan went wrong.







The problem, Christopherson said, is that Meghan used “essential oils” without any regard for how “volatile” they can be. (Her explanation starts at about the 4:40 mark in the video above.)

Essential oils, such as the lavender oil and the arnica oil Meghan mixed with Epsom salts in the episode, are extracts that are developed naturally in plants as defense mechanisms, Christopherson said. (They can be deployed used as “potent” insecticides or repellents, according to Science.com.)

In their natural form, they’re irritating — they’re meant to protect their plants. For human use, Christopherson said, they need to be diluted with a “carrier oil,” such as olive oil or coconut oil.

That dilution “takes away a lot of the overly sensitizing properties that that essential oil has,” she said.

“You just have to be very careful when you’re using essential oils,” she said.

And since it wasn’t clear that the arnica oil Meghan mixed with Epsom salt was diluted, it wasn’t clear that Meghan was careful, Christopherson said — with potentially dire consequences.

“If you were to just put the bath salt and that essential oil, and dump that all in the bathtub, what’s gonna happen is that salt is going to disolve, and that essential oil that doesn’t have anything to dilute it, is just floating around, all on that water, and the person soaking in the water is just … All their skin is exposed to it.

“There is a huge chance they could get really sensitized to it, whether breathing it in, or just direct contact on the skin.

“It can cause irritation. It can cause redness, rashes, hives, all that kind of stuff.”

Christopherson summed up her best advice on Meghan’s advice:

“What you want to do is get that whole thing out of your mind, what she did,” Christopherson said.

The social media reaction to the reports was scathing:

A nobody pretending to be a somebody can be dangerous. — ＲẸ𝔹乇ㄥ 𝐖ⓘ𝔱𝔥 𝒶 ６ ŞⓉг𝕀𝓷ⓖ (@PingYong1634207) March 13, 2025

@netflix need to put some warnings on this series. — RobsGirl (@RobsGirl10) March 13, 2025

She is not a complete failure but a dangerous person too. — Sim Abelhinha (@AbelhinhaSim) March 13, 2025

For a member of the British royal family, even an estranged one, Meghan is remarkably unpopular.

With her husband, Prince Harry, she’s broken with the rest of the royals amid accusations of racism and flouted the tradition of royal privacy with, among other things, a damaging Ophrah interview and Harry’s tell-all book.

To much of the public, and even on the royal website, they’re on a par with, if not below, Prince Andrew, Harry’s uncle who has been tarred by his involvement with deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

And it looks like Meghan’s latest Netflix project isn’t helping.

