Duck Commander Phil Robertson Brings Down the House at Trump Rally in Louisiana: 'I Got It Down to This'

By Joe Saunders
Published November 7, 2019 at 11:18am
He was a man of few words, but every one of them counted.

When Phil Robertson, patriarch of the “Duck Dynasty” clan took the stage at a Republican campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana, on Wednesday night, he had only a short message for the assembled crowd.

But for the cheering throng that filled the Monroe Civic Center, it was more than enough bring down the house.

Appearing on stage with President Donald Trump, Robertson summed up his outlook in one sentence.

And it couldn’t have pleased his audience more.

“I got it down to this,” Robertson said. “If you’re pro-God, and pro-America, and pro-gun, and pro-duck hunting, that’s all I want.”

That’s not a message that would resonate in blue states, of course — pro-God, pro-gun and pro-America is about as far away from the positions of the Democratic primary candidates as it’s possible to be.

(Try imagining Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden ever uttering those words — or anything like them.)

But the social media response was just as rapturous as the roar from the audience in Louisiana.

Now, since conservatives don’t march in the lockstep that liberals live in, there were some dissenters, mainly with gripes about Trump’s endorsement — immediately after the August mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio — of “red flag” laws that could disarm a law-abiding American without due process.

Do you think President Trump is “pro-gun”?

There are plenty of conservatives who agree that Trump was out of line there, but there’s no denying that Trump is more pro-Second Amendment than any potential rival on the Democratic side will ever be.

Robertson and his family became an American sensation when the Louisiana-based “Duck Dynasty” program ran on A&E from 2012 to 2017, and, thanks to Robertson’s continued writing and public speaking, that fame has never gone away.

His presence on the platform with Trump in support of Republican businessman Eddie Rispone’s campaign to replace Democratic Gov. Jon Bel Edwards sent a message as clear as his words:

When voters go to the polls in Louisiana on Nov. 16, they need to be voting Republican.

And when Americans go to the polls on Nov. 3, 2020, they need to be doing the same.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
