'Duck Dynasty' Family Targeted by Drive-By Shooting, Arrest Made

One man has been arrested in connection with Friday’s drive-by shooting that damaged the Louisiana estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson.

Between eight and 10 shots were fired from the road toward Robertson’s estate in West Monroe, according to the Monroe News Star.

One shot smashed a bedroom window of the home of John Luke Robertson, Willie Robertson’s son, who lives there with his wife, Mary Kate McEachern, and their infant child.

No injuries were reported.

“We were pretty shook up,” Robertson told the News Star.

TRENDING: Pennsylvania Takes Hundreds of 'Probable' COVID Deaths Off Books After Coroners Come Forward

“It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property,” he said.

“Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before,” Robertson said. “I had just gone to the store when it happened.”

The houses on the gated estate are set far back from the road.

A second residence was also hit by bullets on Friday, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Do you think this was a hate crime? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (654 Votes) 3% (18 Votes)

Willie Roberston’s daughter, Sadie Robertson, who was at the estate at the time with her husband, Christian Huff, posted about the incident on her Instagram account.

“[H]i, yes the news is true if you’ve seen it. We had someone shoot at our property,” she said in the post. “Just wanted to say we are all okay. It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home…

“The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other’s gratitude for all being okay ❤️ thank you for your prayers.”

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office charged Daniel King Jr., 38, with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family in connection with the incident. He was jailed in lieu of $150,000 bond, the department posted.

RELATED: Former 'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Ties the Knot

Arrest made in drive-by shooting at Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson’s estate https://t.co/n2iCC2hFMJ — The Daily Advertiser (@theadvertiser) April 27, 2020

Deputies said other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, but they have not released further information.

Robertson said witnesses saw the truck from which the shots were fired pass by the property at least once before shots were fired at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

“It was broad daylight,” he said.

Robertson said he believes his property was targeted.

“I’m 100 percent certain, but I don’t know why,” he said.

Robertson said his estate has more people living there than usual because family members are staying at the property during the coronavirus lockdown.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.