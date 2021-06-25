Path 27
'Duck Dynasty' Mom Kay Robertson Rushed to the Hospital in the Middle of the Night

Jack Davis June 25, 2021 at 8:59am
Kay Robertson of the “Duck Dynasty” clan was hospitalized Tuesday night after being bitten by the family dog.

The incident became fodder for discussion Wednesday on the family’s “Unashamed” podcast.

“I thought, if my dad drove my mom to the hospital, this is bad,” Jase Robertson said.

“This is the same guy, who if you don’t have a body part detached, or you’re not bleeding profusely, he’s like, ‘Ah, you’ll be alright,” he added.

“Someone would have had to have told me the story for me to believe it,” Phil Robertson said.

“I’m lying in bed. I’m sound asleep,” he said.

“I felt this shaking. I looked up. She’s standing there beside the bed. In her left hand, there’s a cloth on her mouth like that.”

His wife then said she needed assistance, Phil Robertson recalled.



“She said, ‘I think you might have to take me to the doctor,” he said.

He said he asked what had happened, and at first did not get a reply.

“I said, ‘Move that rag a minute,'” he said. “She takes the rag off her face. And I’m looking at her top lip, was split in two, about a quarter of an inch.”

“Her bottom lip, over on the right side, there was just a chunk gone,” Phil Robertson said. “Bleeding profusely is an understatement.”

“I said, ‘How in the world — what happened?” he recalled.

“She said, ‘I was going to kiss Bobo goodnight,'” he said, referring to the family dog.

He said his wife told him she thought the dog was awake, when he was actually asleep.

“When I woke him up, he just come at me” and bit her, Robertson said his wife told him.

Phil Robertson said his wife was adamant that the dog not be punished for the incident.

“I said the old saying, ‘Miss Kay, let a sleeping dog lie.’ I said, ‘You need to remember that,'” he said.

She received stitches and was released from the hospital.

When the couple returned home, he said, “Bobo was the first one to run out. Meet and greet.”

