'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson: America Is Divided Because It Has Forgotten God

Phil Robertson has a knack for cutting through the nonsense, and often it’s with the timeless wisdom of the gospel.

In an interview earlier this month with Fox Business host Stuart Varney, the “Duck Dynasty” patriarch offered his biblical solution to the widening political chasm in America: bringing together a fractured people through renewed belief in God.

“Because they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, God gave them over to a depraved mind to do what ought not to be done,” Robertson said, using words from Romans 1:28 to assess the current secularized society.

“They’ve become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed depravity … strife, malice, deceit,” he added, again citing scripture.

“What you’re seeing on the streets of America,” he continued, “are people who have renounced God and fallible men say: ‘We’ll let our government handle it.’

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: Speaker Pelosi, You're Trying To Rewrite History, But We're Not as Dumb as You and Hillary Think

“Therefore, the book’s about a picture of what the kingdom of God is like to people of faith as they operate within a constitutional republic,” he said of the follow-up to his New York Times best-seller, “The Theft of America’s Soul: Blowing the Lid Off the Lies That Are Destroying Our Country.”

Robertson contrasted America’s secular society, which shuns God despite having broad religious freedoms, to China, where Christians “whisper the scriptures” in defiance of a communist regime that targets followers of Christ.

Robertson admitted he “sometimes” feels like a voice crying out in the wilderness with the message of the gospel, but he doubled down on his advice to the people of the U.S.

“You have to remember, the kingdom of God is about love, look at the love problem,” he said.

Do you agree with Phil Robertson that the solution to our political division is turning back to God? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (213 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

“The opposite of love is hate,” Robertson continued. “You say, ‘We’re full of it.’

“The kingdom of God,” he contrasted, “says: ‘Love joy, peace, patience, goodness … faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.'”

Robertson similarly spoke about the spiritual nature of the political divide as he addressed the riots touched off by the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

On his “Unashamed with Phil Robertson” podcast in June, Robertson pointed out that Floyd may have committed a crime (he was accused of trying to pass off a counterfeit $20 bill) and the officer who knelt on his neck sinned, but that the ensuing violent reactions made things worse.

“What everybody watching it, as soon as that got in the news media, the response to that was more sin,” Robertson said, referring to the video that showed the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

RELATED: Duck Commander Phil Robertson Brings Down the House at Trump Rally in Louisiana: 'I Got It Down to This'

“In other words, this is the way to remedy what just happened to this unfortunate man,” Robertson continued.

“This is the way to remedy it.

“So they take off, and they’re going to show us what it’s like, what the remedy should look like. Well I’m looking up, and I’m seeing looting, robbery, burglary, and throwing rocks, busting people’s heads, and burn the whole thing down,” he said.

“That’s our response to sin — more sin. So I’m just looking at it saying, ‘You know, they can say what they want to, but I think this is going end up being – and it always has — being a spiritual fix,'” he said.

Robertson has long been a lightning rod for the left’s ire because of his outspoken Christian, conservative views.

During the 11-season run of his family’s popular reality show, Robertson landed in hot water for such transgressions as speaking the biblical truth about homosexuality, supporting the concept of biological men using the men’s room and biological women using the women’s room, and condemning atheism, according to Entertainment Weekly.

But Robertson has been unwavering in his public faith as he instinctively recognizes that men need God, or else they descend into the worst of their nature: violence, hatred, division and anarchy.

The atheistic left has replaced God with the secular virtues of tolerance and social justice that are deftly twisted into a malevolent mirror image of actual virtues, using them to excuse and even encourage destruction and evil.

When examining the continued downward spiral of American society which has cast out faith from the public square, it seems the only thing that can unite the country is faith in the one, true God of the Bible.

Robertson’s solution presents a very real, distinct dichotomy for the future of America: Choose the love of God and live in peace and harmony, or turn away from the Lord and descend into hatred and anarchy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.