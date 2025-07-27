Actor Jeff Daniels — of “Dumb and Dumber” fame — expressed frustration with Kamala Harris’ 2024 election loss during a Monday podcast interview, and then had the audacity to compare her to President Abraham Lincoln.

“I still think about Kamala, and how I think she would have been a good choice,” Daniels told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace during an episode of her podcast, “The Best People.”

“I don’t care what they say, because she would have done what Lincoln did,” he added. “Liz Cheney would have been secretary of state.”

Then Wallace interrupted to cite “Team of Rivals,” a book by Doris Kearns Goodwin that highlighted how Lincoln picked political rivals to fill out his Cabinet.

“Team of Rivals,” Daniels repeated. “That’s what Lincoln did, surrounded himself with the people who would disagree with him, not the people who would take a knee and go, ‘Yeah, more tariffs, sir, more.’”

So now Kamala is in the same league as Lincoln? Please.

That statement is almost comical.

Harris was a washed-up radical lawyer who boasted statewide elections in one of the most dysfunctional states in the union: California.

She went along with the cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental decline, had no substance, and would awkwardly cackle each time she was pressed for her stance on major issues.

Does she sound worthy of a giant memorial in D.C.? Is that now equivalent with ending slavery? My, oh my, how low the bar has sunk.

Daniels didn’t stop there either, comparing President Donald Trump to King George III of Great Britain.

“It’s the madness of King George, and just the deterioration of the Republican Party,” he added. “I mean, look, I’m just an actor. What do I know?”

Exactly. He’s just an actor. Yet he felt the need to preach incessantly, as if he were an expert on civics.

Nevertheless, he went on to offer his apparent expertise about former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his work in confirming judicial nominees.

“But when Mitch started stacking the courts 25 years ago, I said it on your show once, they can see it coming,” Daniels continued. “The new America that is diverse and treats everyone with equality and respect and dignity, you know, kind of like Jesus did. We’re ready for that.”

So the Democrats are on par with Jesus Christ too? Really? Is that why figures like Harris stood mute while the government pushed for churches to shut down during COVID? Is that also why she has such a fondness for Christianity and the pro-life movement?

“And Mitch and company could see it coming,” he explained. “They were going to be the minority, so they just started and then here we are, and now you got it, and now you’re losing money. I hope you’re losing tons of money, those of you who thought this would be okay.”

Daniels will be portraying President Ronald Reagan in the movie “Reykjavík,” based on the summit between Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that occurred in 1986.

That should go well, given the multimillionaire’s disgust for the Republican Party.

Expect another piece of revisionist history, drowned in self-importance and filled with political propaganda.

But then again, Daniels is “just an actor.” What does he know?

