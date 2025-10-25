'She's So Dumb': Megyn Kelly Blasts KJP For Constantly Talking About Being 'Black And Queer'

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly criticized former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday for constantly bragging about being “black and queer.”

Jean-Pierre has consistently reminded the public that she is the first black, lesbian woman to serve as a spokesperson for the president of the United States.

Kelly said on “Sky News Australia” that Jean-Pierre should be humiliated by the fact that she was only picked for this role because of her skin color and sexuality.

“All she is saying in these interviews is, ‘I’m black and I’m queer. I’m a black woman and queer too. Queer!’ She keeps mentioning that. Like, what lesbian just keeps calling herself queer? It’s weird. What is that? Like isn’t queer for the sort of mildly undecided? I don’t even know what it is. It’s an unnecessary letter. LGB, we all get that. They’re divorced from the QT because those things have entirely different agendas. LGB we get. I think she’s L, why doesn’t she just say she’s L? Why does she have to put the Q in there? Queer. And by the way, the LGBTQ community will also tell you that Q stands for queer and questioning, neither of which gets its own letter.”

Kelly added that Jean-Pierre constantly talks about her identity because it is the only accomplishment she has and the sole reason she became White House press secretary.

“It’s the only thing [Jean-Pierre] has got to offer for herself. It’s of course the reason she was offered this position,” Kelly said.

“We all know that. It’s the reason Kamala Harris was offered the vice presidential role, it’s the reason Ketanji Brown Jackson was on the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s humiliating! You should be humiliated about that fact that that’s the reason. If I were in her position, I’d be downplaying it. I would never be mentioning it again … But she’s so proud to tell you how black she is and how queer she is because she realizes with her half of the aisle, it’s real currency. It actually will get people to genuflect in front of her and bend the knee.”

Jean-Pierre claimed in her new book, “Independent,” that Biden did not suffer from a cognitive decline and made all decisions on his own.

After getting backlash from Democrats over the book, Jean-Pierre said that she was giving insider’s information on President Donald Trump’s White House.

“She’s so dumb, it’s like when your kid comes down the stairs with the blanket over his head and he thinks because he can’t see you, you can’t see him and you’re like alright I’ll play along, that’s fine when you’re like two. But this woman is a grown adult and she’s actually too stupid to realize that we all know that’s a lie! What do you mean?” Kelly continued.

Jean-Pierre left the Democratic Party in June over the party’s “betrayal” of Biden as they called on him to drop out of the 2024 race.

Biden’s noticeably raspy voice and confused state during the June 27, 2024, debate prompted Democrats to call on him to step aside.

The former press secretary said during a Monday appearance on “The View” that the party treated Biden in such a “disrespectful” and “humiliating way.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.