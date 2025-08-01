Dunkin' Now on the Leftist Boycott List After Its Own 'Genetics' Ad

And to think, I was aggravated with Dunkin’ from dropping the “Donuts” from its name.”

As with all people who hail from the Northeast, where it’s essentially our go-to for coffee and other morning pastries, sure — we all called it “Dunkin'” or “DD.” But the corporate move felt like they were trying to turn our beloved institution into a version of Starbucks where every barista didn’t look like they were ready to give you their unsolicited opinion on the new Animal Collective album and how it compared to Brian Eno’s ambient work. An affront, I tell you — an affront!

But now, I am obliged to defend Dunkin’ (Donuts). Why? Because the left hates them, at least temporarily.

Why? Because they’re apparently the new Sydney Sweeney/American Eagle poster children for eugenics, only this time appealing to female crypto-Nazis.

I have no idea who Gavin Casalegno is, although sources seem to tell me he’s a model who acted in “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” (I don’t think he’s the one who turned pretty.) I’m not into dudes, but from all appearances he looks like the kind of 25-year-old actor whose poster might adorn a teen girl’s wall back when teen girls used to do that. (Now I’m guessing he’d be iPhone wallpaper.)

Anyway, he’s now the spokesman for a Dunkin’ (still going to keep saying Donuts) campaign involving a drink called “the Golden Hour Refresher,” according to Today, which is apparently a summer special. (See what I mean about this Starbucks piffle?)

This was probably planned about eight months ago by a bunch of ad copywriters who voted for Kamala Harris and had nothing to do with the “Sydney Sweeney’s Got Good Jeans” American Eagle ad, but bring up the fact that DNA determines your attractiveness (without a surgeon, of course) and watch the brigaders have a fit.

“Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer, it just kinda happened,” Casalegno said in the ad. “This tan? Genetics.

“I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer. Literally,” he continued.

“Can’t help it — every time I drink a Dunkin’ Golden Hour Refresher, it’s like the sun just finds me,” he concluded. “So if sipping these refreshers makes me the king of summer? Guilty as charged.”

NEW: Dunkin’ appears to release its own version of the American Eagle ad featuring actor Gavin Casalegno. The Dallas, Texas-born model was heard talking about his “genes,” similar to the American Eagle ad. “Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer. It just kind of… pic.twitter.com/kUzxNvB1Wp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

So basically, TikTok now thinks that because Donald Trump won the election or something, all corporations are free to express their secret admiration for the Nuremberg Race Laws.

“What in the Sydney Sweeney did I just watch,” one commenter wrote.

“[W]hy are ads so obsessed with genetics all of a sudden,” wrote another commenter, who I am guessing did not ask why politicians were so obsessed with genetic privilege a few years back to the extent that a grifter named Robin DiAngelo became a very rich woman off a book called “White Fragility.”

Another: “WHATS UP WITH GENES AND GENETICS.” Beats me; maybe if you turn caps lock off the search results for “genes” and “genetics” will turn up differently?

So now they’re either boycotting Dunkin’ (Donuts) for Starbucks or boycotting both because Starbucks something something Gaza something something down with genocide, etc.

Mind you, when these corporate behemoths were throwing wokeness sops to the TikTok crowd, they were kneeling at their altar. And these corporations are still probably pretty woke. They just decided to acknowledge — quite independently of one another — that genetics plays a role in how you look.

But no: To these people, obese, dowdy lingerie models weren’t enough. Was that obese, dowdy lingerie model transgender? And if so, were they BIPOC? Neurodiverse? Pro-Palestinian?

That’s the game corporations have stopped playing. They realize attractive people sell stuff. And that’s basically Naziism, as far as these people are concerned.

Fine, Dunkin’. You can drop the donuts, so long as you don’t drop reality like these morons want you to.

