Durham Releases Damning Report: FBI, DOJ Lacked Evidence Needed to Open Trump Investigation

 By Randy DeSoto  May 15, 2023 at 3:51pm
Special Counsel John Durham determined that the Department of Justice and the FBI lacked the necessary evidence to launch their 2016 investigation into the Donald Trump campaign called “Crossfire Hurricane” over alleged collusion with Russia.

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” the report, released by the DOJ Monday, said.

“Our investigation also revealed that senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically affiliated persons and entities,” Durham’s report added.

“This information in part triggered and sustained Crossfire Hurricane and contributed to the subsequent need for Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. In particular, there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by [Donald] Trump’s political opponents,” the report said.

The House Intelligence Committee, under the leadership of then Chairman Devin Nunes, discovered by subpoenaing bank records in 2017 and 2018 that the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign funded the creation of the Steele dossier.

The FBI and the DOJ used that unsubstantiated document to obtain FISA warrants to spy on members of Trump’s campaign.

“The Department did not adequately examine or question these materials and the motivations of those providing them, even when at about the same time the Director of the FBI and others learned of significant and potentially contrary intelligence,” the report said.

Durham’s reference is to former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Then-President Donald Trump fired Comey in May 2017. McCabe was also fired in March 2018 following a DOJ Inspector General’s report that he had leaked information to the media in the fall of 2016 and then lied about it to federal agents on multiple occasions.

In a March 2019 report, Mueller investigators concluded that the Trump campaign had not colluded with Russia.

On Monday, Trump reacted to Durham’s findings writing on TruthSocial, “WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe!”

“In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!” he added.

Additionally, Trump told Fox News, “I, and much more importantly, the American public have been victims of this long-running and treasonous charade started by the Democrats — started by Comey.”

“There must be a heavy price to pay for putting our country through this,” he said.

Kash Patel, who was Nunes’ lead counsel on the Intelligence Committee, wrote, “NewsFlash: Durham Report out: it says the exact same thing @DevinNunes and I put out 5 years ago… the Truth. No justification to launch, fbi n doj lied, clinton paid for it n fake news mafia the biggest coconspirators.”

Durham indicted three people during his investigation: former Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann in September 2021, Democratic political operative Igor Danchenko in November 2021 and former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith in August 2020, Fox reported.

Sussmann and Danchenko were found not guilty in their trials, which both took place in the Washington, D.C. area. Clinesmith pleaded guilty in August 2020 to changing information on a FISA warrant application.

The FBI reacted to Durham’s report with a Monday statement, which read, “The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time. Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented.”

“This report reinforces the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect. “

