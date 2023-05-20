Dust Devil Halts Little League Baseball Game, But Then Teenage Umpire Steps Up and Saves the Day

One umpire’s timely call saved a youngster from danger at a Florida Little League baseball game.

Footage of the contest in Jacksonville on Sunday shows a dust devil appearing out of thin air during the game — squarely on home plate.

Seven-year old catcher Bauer Zoya was taken aback by the weather phenomenon — which almost looked as if it had been caused by the pitcher throwing the wildest curveball of all time.







“I was scared and I got afraid if someone would pull me out,” the backstop said of the freak weather, according to WJXT.

The experience — which only lasted seconds — was so frightening that Zoya felt as if he were in the whirlwind for ten minutes.

“I couldn’t breathe that much. So I held my breath and I feel like I couldn’t touch the ground. So I kind of lifted up a little bit.”

Before Zoya could be blown off his feet, umpire Aidan Wiles, 17, acted quickly.

The umpire picked up the youth, taking him out of the miniature twister.

The bizarre weather retreated toward third base before dissipating.

The ump later explained he was compelled to act on the basis of his training in player safety.

“I was worried about his safety because when I got taught, the players’ safety is always the first thing,” Wiles said.

HOME PLATE HERO: Child gets caught up in dust devil during baseball game — and umpire jumps into actionhttps://t.co/CLZW5snDC8 pic.twitter.com/MUDIndwZIA — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 16, 2023

The game between the Fort Caroline Athletic Association Indians and Ponte Vedra Sharks later resumed after Zoya’s father poured water on him to clean the dirt from his eyes, according to WJXT.

The dad lauded Wiles for his quick thinking on behalf of his son’s own safety.

“A kid that just had the presence in mind to just do that, it’s just special to see.”

“It was pretty cool to see yesterday. He had great parents raising him.”

