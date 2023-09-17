Who is a DVE? - DHS Grants Minority Groups $22 Million to Combat 'Domestic Violent Extremists' Without Defining Term

“They probably have me on a list somewhere.”

It’s an expression that could be heard from bar stools or at barbecues across the fruited plain, and reflects a deeply ingrained, even if somewhat flippant and sarcastic, belief that we could all be under the eye of some three-letter agency in D.C. due to some politically incorrect opinion we might voice over a over a couple beers or post on social media.

Make no mistake, this isn’t a joke anymore, its full-on legit.

According to a Department of Homeland Security news release, DHS has issued $20 million to 34 organizations to combat “targeted violence and terrorism.”

Organizations getting the taxpayer money include liberal universities, LGBT groups, and organizations located in rural communities.

NEW: DHS is awarding $20M in grants to bolster prevention, funding 34 organizations’ work & building capabilities to prevent targeted violence & terrorism. We are focused on providing support to underserved populations, LGBTQ+, & rural communities. ⤵️ https://t.co/QSgfKQvC52 pic.twitter.com/V4NBE3Tn6H — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 7, 2023

The money is aiming specifically to target “DVEs” which is agent-speak for “domestic violent extremists.” The DHS has been quite clear that it seeks to transition its work from the post-9/11 system to a new system dealing with “emerging threats” among the domestic population of the United States.

According to the technology news website 404 Media, DHS has paid millions to a private company called Fivecast for software that uses artificial intelligence to track “emotions and sentiments” in social media posts and monitor targeted accounts across different platforms.

So who is a DVE, you ask? The DHS grant application doesn’t quite deign to define the term, though describes the potential threat in ways that sound familiar, of course:

“Lone offenders and small cells of individuals motivated by a range of violent extremist ideologies, of both domestic and foreign origin, represent the most persistent terrorism-related threat facing the United States. Amongst Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs), racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, including white supremacists, likely will remain the most lethal DVE threats.”

But the history of the federal government in recent years — and its willingness to target American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights or their Second Amendment rights, gives a broader answer:

DVEs could include Americans who believe that they have the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms for the purpose of defending themselves and their own families from harm, and their communities from tyranny.

(Indeed, Americans who were just tying their shoes on a park bench near the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, have probably already been nabbed as DVEs and put in solitary confinement without a trial because the patriotic group they joined was already infiltrated by Feds.)

A DVE could be anyone who posts anything from an edgy sophomoric meme to a weighty theological treatise against the current regime and its culture of death.

A DVE could be any parent who protests the teaching of homosexual pornography to elementary-school-aged children, or the imposition of ineffectual mask mandates on students.

(Don’t worry, if you are homeschooling, you were a DVE long before it was cool).

A DVE could be any Catholic who faithfully attends Mass (especially the Latin variety), any Christian who attends an outdoor psalm-sing against a government mandate (see here), preaches the truth of God’s Law against degeneracy (see here), or protests the murder of children (see here).

A DVE, is you and me.

Indeed, it has been widely reported that parents who protested critical race theory were labeled domestic terrorists, and that the FBI had its plans subpoenaed for targeting traditionalist Catholic churches and organizations as part of a broader anti-terrorist campaign.

In light of these facts, I earnestly pray that Americans do not get too hung up in their respect for the police and the military to forget that these very institutions must be viewed with some healthy skepticism.

These enforcement arms of the state arrested Christians for their preaching and protesting, dragged parents out of school board meetings, broke down the doors of Jan 6 protesters, stood down during the leftist and BLM riots (learn more here), enforced lockdown violations, and are increasingly supporting LGBT causes (see here).

American institutions from academia to corporations, big banks, Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Ag, the military-industrial complex, law enforcement, and every aspect of government administration have been overwhelmingly co-opted by the left and now view you as the greatest threat to their vision of a progressive America.

They’ve indicted Trump and he faces over 700 years at the mercy of kangaroo courts on the eve of the election in which he is currently the obvious front-runner for the Republican nomination. If they can do it to him — a billionaire, a celebrity, and a force in national politics — do you really think they can’t do it to you?

To my fellow DVEs (boy, I hope they make that into a cool shirt), please consider the following points to mull over in the coming days of these turbulent times:

1. “Hope for the best but expect the worst.” Old wisdom from an old man who gave it to me, works great when going to see a new movie at the theater, but definitely applies to the future of our country as well.

2. “Never betray your country, but never think that your country cannot betray you.” Sometimes we need to place our ideals of faith, family, and freedom above our love and pride in our country and its institutions, after all, if our ancestors didn’t think that way, we wouldn’t be standing here today.

Sylvester Stallone’s title character in “Rambo: First Blood Part II” said it best when asked;

“What is it that you want?”

He replied with what every DVE ultimately wants:

“… For our country to love us, as much as we love it.”

If it did, you wouldn’t have to worry about being on a list.

