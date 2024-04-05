Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Takes a Swing at 'Cancel Culture, Woke Culture': 'That Really Bugs Me'

Actor, businessman and professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared this opinion on cancel culture on Friday during an interview with Fox News.

In an in-depth conversation with network host Will Cain, the 51-year-old not only said he regretted endorsing then-candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election but also criticized wokeness and campaigns to end people’s careers.

Regarding “woke culture,” Johnson explained that he prefers to be authentic and that he believes walking on eggshells prevents others from being genuine.

Asked by Cain what he values as a political independent, he criticized the division in America and named a suspect in cancel culture.

“To be real and to be direct and to be open and to be transparent,” Johnson said when asked what he values.

“That’s important to me,” he said. “And authenticity, we hear that word a lot, but that’s important to me. …

“In today’s easy cancel culture world and cancel culture, woke culture, this culture, that culture division, et cetera, that really bugs me. …

“In the spirit of that, you either succumb and be what you think other people want you to be, or you go, ‘No, that’s not who I am. I’m going to be myself and I’m going to be real.'”

foxnews.com

Even though Johnson said being honest might “p*** people off,” he concluded that it is important for people to be able to share their opinions.

“A truthful answer is important, and that may get people upset,” he said.







Johnson later said he felt four years ago that it was important to use his influence to make a political endorsement before the 2020 election.

But while referring to his endorsement of Biden, the Hollywood star said he regretted the decision to throw his weight behind the Democrat.

“The takeaway after that months and months and months, I started to realize like, ‘Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of, division in our country,'” Johnson said. “So I realize now going into this election, I’m not going to do that.

“I wouldn’t do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that, in my DNA. So in the spirit of that, there’s going to be no endorsement.”

🚨BREAKING: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he regrets endorsing Joe Biden in 2020 and will not endorse him in 2024. pic.twitter.com/oP2DM5ogE5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2024

He said he had decided to keep his political views private going forward.

Johnson also told Cain he is not happy with the state of the country.

“Do I believe we’re going to get better?” he asked. “I believe in that. I’m an optimistic guy, and I believe we can get better.”

