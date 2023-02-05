Parler Share
News
Actor Dwayne Johnson and his mom Ata Johnson arrive for the World premiere of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" at the Dolby theatre on July 13, 2019, in Hollywood.
Actor Dwayne Johnson and his mom Ata Johnson arrive for the World premiere of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" at the Dolby theatre on July 13, 2019, in Hollywood. (Chris Delmas - AFP / Getty Images)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Mom Involved in Scary Car Crash: 'Angels of Mercy Watched Over My Mom'

 By Jack Davis  February 5, 2023 at 12:49pm
Former pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made his career as a tough guy. But on Friday, he revealed once again how much of his life is wrapped around his mother.

“Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, accompanying the post with a photo of a Cadillac SUV with extensive damage to the right front. People reported that the actor’s mother, Alta Johnson, is 74.

“She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real,” he posted before thanking the Los Angeles police and fire departments “for being so caring & focused.”

Johnson closed with a bit of advice.

“I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get,” he wrote.

Johnson’s Instagram account is peppered with references to his mother. In October 2020, Johnson posted an image of a celebration of his mom’s birthday.

“We go down this unpredictable road of life and we never know what’s around the corner — so we do our best to treat every day for what it is — a true blessing,” he wrote.

“And no one epitomizes that philosophy more than my mom. She’s a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness,” he wrote.


In June 2022, Johnson bought his mother a $3.38 million home in Encino, California, according to the New York Post.

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry — these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy,” he wrote then on Instagram.

“I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise,” he wrote.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.’ Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy — welcome home,” he wrote.

Johnson noted that the house was furnished with special memories.

“Brought my mom into her new family room where we placed her vintage ukuleles up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too. Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




