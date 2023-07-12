Dylan Mulvaney Leaves US, Claims 'I Had to Leave My Country to Feel Safe'

As sales of Bud Light went south, so did the trans influencer whose connection with the beer sparked its months-long sales decline.

On Monday, Dylan Mulvaney posted a video to his TikTok account claiming he was no longer safe in the United States.

“OK surprise! I’m in Peru, and I’m at Machu Picchu. Isn’t this just so beautiful,” Mulvaney began.

“I came here to feel something … And I definitely have. I have done shaman ceremonies that were like 10 years worth of therapy. It was wild.

“I’ve seen a lot of llamas, and the people here are so kind. I feel very safe here.”

“It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually,” he continued.

“And I am dying for some Trader Joe’s rolled chili lime chips, but other than that, I am so content. I still haven’t been kissed yet, but I’m holding out hope. And most of all this trip has me feeling like I’m my own best friend again. And that is the best feeling in the world, and I hope that you feel that way about yourself, too.”

The video drew a scathing response on Twitter.

Mulvaney is taking a vacation to Peru and commented that she feels safer there. Political click bait unfortunately reaches a wider audience than the truth these days. https://t.co/PGEqQ8xoOA — Nick Weig (@tbweig) July 12, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney doing “shaman ceremonies” in Peru to find himself. The novelty is wearing off, so he’s changing the scenery to keep his followers entertained. https://t.co/Ds0O7LZ3Os — Derek P. Gilbert (@derekgilbert) July 12, 2023

Oh bother! Dylan Mulvaney fled to Peru. He doesn’t feel safe in the USA. Also claims he still hasn’t been kissed since getting facial plastic surgery. Hint hint: Stop posing as 9 year old Valley girl. Clueless. Bet he’s back in 20 days. What do you say? https://t.co/la0e1Buszs — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) July 12, 2023

Last month, Mulvaney criticized Anheuser-Busch for not doing more to support him during the boycott that saw the beer’s sales tumble, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

”I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did. I’ve been scared to leave my house. For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all,” he said then.

Newsweek noted that according to figures from industry consultant Bump Williams Consulting, over the four weeks that ended July 1, Bud Light’s revenue dropped 28 percent compared to the same time a year ago. Bud Light showed a 31.2 percent drop in the volume of beer sold.

Anson Frericks, former president of operations for the company, said Anheuser-Busch should be focused on calming customers, according to Fox Business.

He said he was “shocked … about the lack of clear response that the current CEO has delivered during this crisis.

He said Anheuser-Bush CEO Brendan Whitworth should have said the partnership with Mulvaney “was a mistake.’”

“‘We wouldn’t do this again because we’ve lost billions of dollars of market cap. Our brands are down almost 30 percent and all of a sudden, we’re putting a lot of our suppliers at risk, and they’re laying off hundreds of people from jobs at some of their suppliers. There’s going to be more employees at risk if we don’t find a CEO who can somehow address the situation, get those customers back that were always loyal to Bud Light and move this company forward,” he said.

He said Bud Light “was the largest brand in the U.S. because it was remarkably apolitical. It was always about sports, it was always about music, it was about bringing people together. That’s why it was a mistake that they did this campaign in the first place.”

