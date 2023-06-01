Dylan Mulvaney Video Comes Back to Haunt Disney After Angry Parents Discover Male 'Fairy Godmother'

It’s a banner day in Wokeville when Disney, Dylan Mulvaney and a “fairy godmother” with a mustache all manage to come together in one beautiful rainbow-hued train wreck of a viral story. And just in time for “pride month”!

Mulvaney, the man who almost single-handedly wrecked Bud Light’s market share by calling attention to the brewer’s hard-left values, is now coming back to haunt the House of Mouse with a TikTok video from October.

However, he can’t take sole credit for the controversy this time. Instead, the culprit is a “fairy godmother” named Nick.

In a video posted to TikTok earlier this week by a mom named Kourtni, Nick, a mustachioed man in a dress and heavy makeup who introduces himself as “a fairy godmother’s apprentice,” tells a girl entering the Enchanted Chamber shop at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, that he was “here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.”

The Enchanted Chamber is a store in the Magic Kingdom where little girls can choose their Disney Princess dresses before heading to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique — so named because of one of the more unlistenable tunes from the 1950 animated Disney classic “Cinderella.”

There, for a hefty price, parents can watch “a royal transformation as children become elegant princesses and shining knights — right before your eyes!” according to the theme park’s website.

“With the wave of a magic wand — plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade — our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning,” the site says, adding that the attraction is for children ages 3 to 12.

Well, here’s one “fairy godmother’s apprentice” who didn’t look so stunning:

You’re not pulling it off, dude. You’re not even trying.

This, you may not be surprised to learn, got a hefty dose of a phenomenon that’s been dubbed “BudLighting,” thanks in large part to Mulvaney. It’s what happens when a corporation goes so woke so fast that it not only “goes broke,” to use the colloquialism, but it does so in Black Tuesday Great Depression style:

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

What sort of grown man wants to help little girls pick princess dresses?? 🤔 — I Man Expert Man (@IManExpertMan) May 30, 2023

This gives off predator vibes. — theeAZmatt +🌵🏜 (@therealAZMatt) May 30, 2023

That boutique is a big deal for the girls when they go there. Mine went. They’re having this little fantasy day and now they get greeted for this experience by a creepy man in a dress? He is immeasurably creepy just for wanting this job position in the first place. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) May 30, 2023

Disgusting! Disney is not the company of my childhood anymore. It shouldn’t be the company of children anymore…period. — The Florida/Freedom Blueprint (@TheFLBlueprint) May 30, 2023

Now, granted, Twitter isn’t the real world — but Nick doesn’t seem to be living there, either, since his drag is less convincing than anything you’ll see in a “Kids in the Hall” sketch.

But you know what’s just as creepy as a grown man dressed as a woman who wants to show children ages 3 to 12 around the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique?

A grown man dressed as a woman who wants to be shown around the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique by some fairy godmother’s assistant secretary emeritus (or whatever) as if he were a child age 3 to 12.

And — wouldn’t you know it? — here he is!

C’mon folks, sing it together with me: “Salagadoola mechicka boola / Bibbidi-bobbidi-BudLighting / Put them together and what have you got? / Yet another round of boycotting!”

Now, to be clear: Mulvaney’s video, part of his “365 Days of Girlhood” series, dates from October, back when most of us were blissfully unaware of who he was.

More importantly, there doesn’t seem to be evidence that Nick was doing his fairy godmother apprenticeship back then; considering a mustachioed middle-aged man in that role would have likely gone viral before now were he a long-term bibbidi bobbidi bizarro fixture at the Magic Kingdom, one can at least safely guess his employment in his current role is recent.

But that’s the thing: Mulvaney is so toxic at this point he can ruin almost anything in mainstream corporate culture that he touches, including retroactively.

Yes, it took Nick to draw attention to this clip outside of Mulvaney’s insular very-online woke fanbase, but it still raises the question: What kind of 25-year-old man goes into a kids’ boutique wanting to get made up like a Disney princess?

You can’t even give kudos to Disneyland staff for keeping him out; given the company’s skewed values, I’m guessing the primary issue was likely that they didn’t have his size available.

And Disney likely isn’t thrilled that this just puts a further spotlight on the Nick video.

You get the feeling that’s going to be the least of the problems the not-so-Magic Kingdom has to deal with in the coming days.

