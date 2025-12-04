Dystopia: UK Woman Recalls Being Arrested by Multiple Officers for Hate Crime While She Was Naked, After Sending Harmless Text Message

The United Kingdom has become an authoritarian nightmare, and the United States must remain vigilant if it does not want to go down the same course.

Elizabeth Kinney, a 34-year-old care assistant, was naked in the bathtub when 11 police officers barged into her home to arrest her.

Her crime was sending insults to another woman via text.

The International Business Times reported Wednesday that Kinney — a mother of four — was detained under the Malicious Communications Act. She had sent texts to a woman involved with a man who had allegedly assaulted her. In those texts, she used the word “f****t” to describe him.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, she has been convicted of a hate crime. Kinney is ordered to do 72 hours of unpaid work, complete 10 rehabilitation activity days, and pay a fine of £364. According to the International Business Times, she had initially faced 10 years in prison.

Per the Daily Mail, prosecuting attorney Jacqueline Whiting commented on the incident, “The defendant and the victim in this matter had been friends but had a falling out which resulted in an incident on the October 27, 2024 whereby abusive and homophobic text messages were sent to the victim causing her alarm and distress.”

“The Crown place this offence in the highest category of its type due to the effect related to sexual orientation and the greater harm because it had moderate impact.”

Kinney’s lawyer, Simon Simmonds, tried to help his client by telling the court she was distressed over being allegedly assaulted and was simply venting after an awful situation. “In terms of motivation and hostility, I do not suppose there was much thought process other than unloading a lot off her chest.”

“She was simply upset about what had happened to her. There is reference to another male they had both been connected to and this led to an incident not before the court that Miss Kinney was the victim of.”

Kinney insisted her words were a “thoughtless rant,” not an attack on anyone’s sexuality.

She appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” where she explained the arrest to him.

WTF. 11 police officers in Britain broke into the home of a woman and arrested her while she was still naked. Her crime? She sent a text to someone calling a man who assaulted her a “faggot.” The UK has fallen.pic.twitter.com/8qIvWOnDxc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 3, 2025

“You were naked?” Morgan asked as Kinney described police violating her privacy over a text message. “How did that make you feel?”

“Disgusted,” she told him. “Really upset. I was crying my eyes out.”

“I was in utter shock.”

“What did they say they were there for?” Morgan asked. After explaining how violating it felt to have several male officers see her without clothes on, Kinney told him the one female officer told her they were there “for malicious communications and hate crime.”

A longer video of the interview was also posted to YouTube. Kinney told the story leading to the texts, including her injuries from the assault and her arrest.

Here, Morgan asked her about free speech in that country, which by any account is dead. “What do you think it says about free speech in this country?”

Kinney told him the United States cares more than the U.K. Morgan replied, “This would never have happened in America.”

Kinney’s story is one of many. In November, Turning Point activist Young Bob was arrested for “Breach of the Peace” while having a debate with a Muslim man at Speaker’s Corner in London.

The U.K. is gone, but Morgan can’t be so sure about the U.S.

Democrats love to scream about “hate speech” and “misinformation” spreading online.

Our First Amendment protects us, but for how long?

