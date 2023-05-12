E. Jean Carroll Is Already Looking for Another Pound of Flesh, Teases Third Trump Lawsuit in Interview

E. Jean Carroll, the fired Elle magazine columnist who scored a big jury verdict this week against former President Donald Trump, teased that she might file a third lawsuit against him.

“Let’s see if I can do it,” the 79-year-old Democrat told The New York Times on Thursday. “Yes, I’m going to do it. I’m going to do it, so watch out.”

On Tuesday, a jury in liberal cesspool Manhattan awarded Carroll $5 million after deciding that Trump was liable for defaming and “sexually abusing” her in a New York City department store almost 30 years ago.

The verdict was a mixed victory for the plaintiff, who claimed in a 2022 lawsuit that Trump had raped her inside a fitting room of a Bergdorf Goodman store nearly three decades ago.

The 45th president categorically denied the allegations, saying, “No. 1, she’s not my type. No. 2, it never happened.”

Trump, the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race, accused Carroll of lying and filing a frivolous lawsuit to raise her profile.

This week, a Manhattan jury rejected the rape claim but found Trump liable for sexual abuse (in either 1995 or 1996) and defamation related to statements he made in October 2022, when he called the accusations “fake” and a “complete con job.”

The former president has appealed the verdict.

Meanwhile, Carroll is considering filing another defamation lawsuit related to statements Trump made at a CNN town hall on Wednesday, during which he said, “This woman, I don’t know her. I never met her. I have no idea who she is.”

“This is a fake story, made-up story,” Trump said, adding, “I have no idea who the hell — she’s a wack job.”







For reference, Carroll first sued Trump in November 2019 and then filed a second lawsuit in November 2022.

Donald Trump on Jean E. Carroll: “What’s happening is they’re doing this for election interference. This woman, I don’t know her, I never met her… I have no idea who she is. I had a picture taken years ago with her and her husband, nice guy, John Johnson… he was a… pic.twitter.com/Z4Pwc1B3a6 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 11, 2023

On Wednesday, Carroll crowed about her jury verdict, tweeting, “Uh, Ladies, may I have a word with you. . . . ?” She attached an image that read, “WE WON.”

The flippant tweet — which apparently declared victory on behalf of women — was distasteful, since it suggested the verdict was a vindication of any woman who ever accused a man of sexual assault.

Would that also apply to Tara Reade, the former Democratic aide who said President Joe Biden raped her in 1993?

Some Twitter users trolled Carroll for her gloating.

“Only bought & paid for witnesses would tweet this. What an insult to actual victims,” one commenter wrote.

Carroll said she’s considering filing a third lawsuit against Trump because she was offended by his denials.

“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” she told the Times, adding she has been “insulted by better people.”

Isn’t saying you’ve been “insulted by better people” than Trump a poor reflection on you? After all, if good people are insulting you, what does that say about you?

