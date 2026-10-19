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Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during an Oct. 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during an Oct. 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Pulled for Season, Doctors Find Multiple Blood Clots in His Lungs

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 19, 2026 at 1:10pm
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Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season after doctors found multiple blood clots in his lungs.

Hurts was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning clots traveled from his legs to both lungs, the team and his agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a joint statement Monday.

He is clinically stable with no significant functional limitations, but he cannot participate in any contact activities, including football, while he is on blood thinners.

Treatment is expected to last at least three months, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, according to ESPN and NFL.com.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” the statement said.

“We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition.

“More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects.”

What do you think the Eagles should do without Hurts this season?

 


The issue began earlier this month. Hurts reported calf problems on Oct. 8 after he was cleated in a Week 4 loss to the Rams.

An evaluation in London on Oct. 10 found a superficial blood clot in his left calf. Doctors cleared him to play against the Jaguars.

A follow-up exam later showed movement in the clot, and the Eagles ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers and placed him on injured reserve Saturday.

Related:
NFL Star Sues Local Police to Block Release of Potentially Damning Video

Further testing then revealed the deeper clot and the emboli in his lungs.

Hurts, a three-time Pro Bowler, is expected to stay around the team while he recovers.

Backup Tanner McKee started the Week 6 loss to Carolina.

 


With McKee under center against the Panthers, the offense struggled until late in a double-digit loss.

How the team manages the rest of the schedule without its starting quarterback will shape the NFC East race.

The Eagles are 2-4 and sit second in the NFC East.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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