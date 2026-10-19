Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season after doctors found multiple blood clots in his lungs.

Hurts was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning clots traveled from his legs to both lungs, the team and his agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a joint statement Monday.

He is clinically stable with no significant functional limitations, but he cannot participate in any contact activities, including football, while he is on blood thinners.

Treatment is expected to last at least three months, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, according to ESPN and NFL.com.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” the statement said.

“We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition.

“More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects.”

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Statement from QB Jalen Hurts’ agent on missing the rest of the season. This is extremely serious. A pulmonary embolism is what killed my dad very suddenly and unexpectedly. All beginning with a clot that began in his leg, broke off, and went to his lung. The only warning sign we had in hindsight was his complaint of some mild pain in his leg the night before we lost him. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 19, 2026



The issue began earlier this month. Hurts reported calf problems on Oct. 8 after he was cleated in a Week 4 loss to the Rams.

An evaluation in London on Oct. 10 found a superficial blood clot in his left calf. Doctors cleared him to play against the Jaguars.

A follow-up exam later showed movement in the clot, and the Eagles ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers and placed him on injured reserve Saturday.

Further testing then revealed the deeper clot and the emboli in his lungs.

Hurts, a three-time Pro Bowler, is expected to stay around the team while he recovers.

Backup Tanner McKee started the Week 6 loss to Carolina.

NEW: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts out for the season after blood clots were found in his lungs and leg. According to CBS Sports, Hurts was told not to sleep and was awake for about 36 hours before last week’s London game. The outlet reports that Hurts was initially diagnosed with a “superficial blood clot.” Doctors told him not to sleep, but he was apparently allowed to play in the game. Despite not sleeping for 36 hours, Hurts threw for 220 yards and 1 touchdown. After the game, a follow-up scan found that Hurts had “bilateral pulmonary emboli,” which means multiple blood clots are also now in his lungs. Reporting suggests that the blood clot was “provoked” when Hurts was cleated in his calf in Week 4. “Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli,” the Eagles said. “He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e. “blood thinners”). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football.” — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2026



With McKee under center against the Panthers, the offense struggled until late in a double-digit loss.

How the team manages the rest of the schedule without its starting quarterback will shape the NFC East race.

The Eagles are 2-4 and sit second in the NFC East.

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