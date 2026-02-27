Share
News
Three crosses line the top of a barren gloomy hill.
Three crosses line the top of a barren gloomy hill. (RyanJLane / Getty Images)

'The Earth Shook': Geologists Say They Have Confirmed Earthquake Around Time Of Jesus' Death as Quoted in Scripture

 By Randy DeSoto  February 27, 2026 at 2:20pm
Share

A geological study published over a decade ago, which concluded that an earthquake occurred in ancient Israel around the time of Jesus’s crucifixion, has resurfaced in a viral social media post this week.

The study’s finding, published in International Geology Review in 2012, is consistent with the biblical account, which said an earthquake occurred immediately after Jesus’s death.

The apostle Matthew wrote in chapter 27 of his Gospel that darkness covered the land, starting at midday, as Jesus hung on the cross, and that this phenomenon lasted for the next three hours.

Then, around 3:00 p.m., “Jesus cried out with a loud voice, saying, ‘Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?’ that is, ‘My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?’”

Soon thereafter, He “cried out again with a loud voice and yielded up his spirit.”

“And behold, the curtain of the temple was torn in two, from top to bottom. And the earth shook, and the rocks were split. The tombs also were opened. And many bodies of the saints who had fallen asleep were raised, and coming out of the tombs after his resurrection they went into the holy city and appeared to many,” Matthew wrote.

“When the centurion and those who were with him, keeping watch over Jesus, saw the earthquake and what took place, they were filled with awe and said, ‘Truly this was the Son of God!’”

A Wednesday social media post on X said, “Science (once again) confirms the Bible as a true account.”

The post cited the findings of the International Geology Review study, which concluded based on earth samples that a seismic event, consistent with Matthew’s account, occurred somewhere between 26 and 36 A.D.

Many historians point to Friday, April 3, A.D. 33, as the likely date of Jesus’s execution.

Related:
Christian Mother, Teacher Found Dead After Horrific Home Invasion Prompting Police to Launch Homicide Probe

A user on X responded to the post, writing, “Scientists can’t prove that an earthquake happened on a specific day 2000 years ago.”

But another user did a Grok AI check, which stated, “The 2012 study (Williams et al., Int’l Geology Review) found Dead Sea sediment evidence of a small quake dated ~26-36 AD, overlapping Pilate’s rule and possible crucifixion years (AD 30 or 33). Authors note it *could* match Matthew 27:51 but might be unrelated.”

Grok summarized, “Solid correlation, not confirmation.”

The Daily Mail reported, “Pontius Pilate, the fifth governor of the Roman province of Judea, is identified in the Bible as the official who presided over Jesus’s trial and ultimately sentenced him to death. Many scholars believe the crucifixion occurred around 33 AD.”

The outlet further noted that the scientists in the study, using core samples, “found layers of sediment beneath the Dead Sea that appear bent and disturbed. They believe these distortions were caused by ancient earthquakes triggered by movement along the fault line.”

“By studying sediment layers at Ein Gedi near the Dead Sea, the team was able to read the Earth’s history year by year,” the Daily Mail said.

Some layers indicated years of drought and other climate conditions in the region.

“Historical records, like those written by the Jewish historian Josephus, described famine and dry conditions in Judea at the same time, supporting the evidence from the sediments,” the Daily Mail recounted.

“Using this timeline, scientists tried to identify which earthquake could match the one described in the Bible at the time of Jesus’s crucifixion. Based on their analysis, the quake most likely occurred between 26 and 36 AD.”

The Daily Mail also reported this week that the oldest known New Testament fragments, believed to date back to the first century A.D., record the words of Jesus as reported in Matthew 26.

The papyrus text, located in the Oxford University Library, covers verses 23 and 31, when Jesus led His disciples in the Lord’s Supper hours before He was taken into custody by Roman soldiers and crucified the following day.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'The Earth Shook': Geologists Say They Have Confirmed Earthquake Around Time Of Jesus' Death as Quoted in Scripture
BREAKING: NYC Mayor Mamdani Touts 'Productive' White House Meeting with President Trump on Social Media
Media Accuse Trump of Belittling Female Athletes - Remember, He Pressured the Olympics to Protect Women's Sports
CBS News Confirms Trump's Claim About America's Murder Rate 'Seeing Largest Decline in Recorded History' Last Year
Even The New York Times Admitted That Trump Trapped Dems During SOTU When They Refused to Stand for Americans
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation