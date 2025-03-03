Share
An Oscar statue is pictured at the red carpet of the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Friday.
An Oscar statue is pictured at the red carpet of the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Friday. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

Earthquake Strikes North Hollywood Just After Oscars Awards Show Concludes

 By Jack Davis  March 3, 2025 at 8:30am
Even the ground under the Academy Awards got into the act after “Anora” was named best picture Sunday night at the Oscars.

Selection of the independent movie made waves on social media, as noted by Forbes.

Thumbs flying in outrage paused for a moment, though, in and around north Hollywood after an earthquake jostled the Los Angeles region.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9, took place at 10:13 p.m., according to KTLA.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about a mile and a quarter east-southeast of north Hollywood.

The USGS said “light shaking” was felt in Burbank and north Hollywood.

Reports that the ground shook came from Santa Clarita to the north and Anaheim to the south, according to KTLA.

“Too small to definitively assign to any fault, but the closest is the Hollywood fault. Yawn. Nothing much to say about an earthquake in earthquake country,” seismologist Lucy Jones wrote, according to KABC-TV.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The jiggling of the earth did not even merit the Los Angeles Fire Department implementing its earthquake protocols.

The quake came after the 97th Oscars were over, but some post-awards events felt a little tremor, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party was in progress when the quake struck, but listening to Chappell Roan distracted the guests enough not to notice.

The quake was felt by some at the Governors Ball.

The jolt was the latest in a series of small earthquakes that have hit California, according to the New York Post.

Malibu was hit with earthquakes that registered 3.7 and 3.5. The ground under Hayward, which is south of San Francisco, throbbed briefly on Valentine’s Day with quakes that registered at 3.4 and 3.2.

Five small tremors hit northern California, including two near San Francisco, within hours of each other.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation