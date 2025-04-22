Easter Blasphemy: 'Nuns' Show Children 'Jesus' Humping Trump Doll, Virgin Mary Bikini Contest

It takes a lot for San Francisco to genuinely shock the rest of America, even on Easter.

Sure, the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead is likely to be a lot more profane than sacred in Gomorrah by the Golden Gate. Nobody expects Franklin Graham to draw hundreds of thousands to the Presidio ready to repent, go forth, and sin no more. Tabs of MDMA are unlikely to be cast aside for the eucharist, and the city’s progressives don’t even want to admit that the crime rate, much less the Son of Man, has risen.

Thus, it’s difficult for a Christian to get outraged at what happens in San Fran on the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Darned if they didn’t manage to tunnel beneath already rock-bottom expectations, though.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, an LGBT group is under fire after holding a “hunky Jesus” contest during a gleefully blasphemous drag Easter event, which featured a man simulating sex with a Donald Trump doll, a “Foxy Mary” bikini contest in which the virgin mother of Jesus was roundly mocked, and an Easter egg hunt for kids just in case you thought they neglected to include some good ol’ fashioned grooming into the equation.

The event was held by the notorious Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Christian hate group with an LGBT focus notorious for shindigs like this. Since the group was founded in San Francisco, a fact that should surprise nobody, this was one of the biggest events of their perverted liturgical calendar.

The “order of queer and trans nuns,” as they describe themselves, billed the event as “No Easter without the T,” with an emphasis on transgenderism.

The event at Dolores Park on Sunday featured 10,000 people, with the main draw being the “Hunky Jesus” event.

The winner, in case you were wondering, was “Cowboy Carter Jesus” — a man who was dressed as Beyoncé’s country alter-ego, only with a lot more LGBT regalia:

The bodies of Christ came out for stiff competition at the annual Easter Sunday Hunky Jesus Competition, with a Beyonce-inspired winner, and baby you can see his halo plus many of the other messier messiahs. https://t.co/ELPhNSSL5v — SFist (@SFist) April 21, 2025

The “winner” — if you can call it that — whose real name is Wesley Walker, blasted “right-wing supremacists” in his victory remarks.

“If we were more like Jesus and less like Christian nationalists, our country wouldn’t be as f***ed up as it is now,” he added.

Because there’s absolutely, positively nothing messed up about this footage from the event:

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic footage that some readers may find offensive.

San Francisco’s most divine drag-and-debauchery tradition returned in full technicolor this Easter Sunday as the Hunky Jesus Contest took over Mission Dolores Park, drawing hundreds to bask in sun, sequins and sacrilege. pic.twitter.com/zHM4tTcpm7 — SFGATE (@SFGate) April 21, 2025

And Walker wasn’t the only one decrying the fascist, Christian nationalist pigs who were so oppressive that … they allowed these glitter-bedecked debauchees free reign to blaspheme the holiest day of the Christian religious calendar with sick pageantry like this. Forget the Third Reich, even Weimar Germany wasn’t this absurdly decadent.

“There is a full-on movement to erase trans people,” said 46-year-old Sister Shalita Corndog (assuming that’s not his driver’s license name).

“This hatred is at a level equal or worse than that of the Third Reich,” he added. “Donald Trump and his administration is doing the same thing. We’re moments away from extermination camps. America needs to wake up.”

And what better way to wake America up than a Hunky Jesus entrant called “F*** Donald Trump Jesus,” who the Daily Mail said “openly mock-humped a Trump doll as revelers cheered him on.”

Kyle Quinn, the 39-year-old reprobate behind this costume, called himself a lapsed Catholic.

“Trump stands for everything I’m against,” he said.

“Every time I watch the news these days, I say to myself, ‘Jesus Christ, f*** Donald Trump.’ That’s the inspiration for my costume.”

And, of course, it was depraved fun for the entire family, since there was an Easter egg hunt!

As the Daily Mail noted, there was one problem with the line that this was a reaction against some kind of fascist Christian nationalism which was pointed out by a social media user: “I doubt they would do this to those who are Muslim, would they?”

Yes, where’s “Hunky Muhammad?” The Ramadan event celebrating “Absolutely Fabulous Allah”? An Iftar food hunt for the littles? We all know the answer to this, even in a country that gives these individuals the freedom to mock religion (albeit in a way the founding fathers never intended when they wrote the First Amendment): They pretend to view Christianity as an oppressive enemy, yet they face no real physical danger for what they’re doing. With Islam? Not so much.

Instead, the real “fascism” and “oppression” they feel is the weight of righteous, godly judgment upon their lifestyle. Mockery may shock, although it takes more and more outrageous stunts every year to accomplish this. (Congratulations at succeeding, I suppose.)

But the Bible remains the Bible, and the precepts remain immutable: “Now the works of the flesh are evident: sexual immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, envy, drunkenness, orgies, and things like these. I warn you, as I warned you before, that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.”

Gomorrah by the Golden Gate can keep upping its game, in other words, but good luck on trying to avoid the same consequences as Gomorrah v. 1.0. This isn’t just anti-Christian, it’s anti-human, and there’s always a price to be paid for perversity.

