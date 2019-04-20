SECTIONS
Op-Ed
Print

Easter Gives Us Hope

Fire rages through the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on April 15, 2019 in Paris, France.Philippe Wang / Getty ImagesFire rages through the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on April 15, 2019, in Paris, France. (Philippe Wang / Getty Images)

Shaun Hair By Shaun Hair
Published April 20, 2019 at 12:27pm
Print

As smoke billowed from the spire of the Notre Dame Cathedral, I could hear the world gasp. We grieved at the loss of the architectural masterpiece and all that it represented. The “House of God and the abode of men” was consumed before our eyes. Although it took 200 years to build, substantial portions of the cathedral were destroyed in mere hours.

Already, billionaires have pledged funds to rebuild. Decisions are being made whether the cathedral should be restored using robots or people. There is a debate whether the rebuilt Notre Dame should capture the heritage and glory of its original form or take on a modern look to represent the changes in French culture since the time of the church’s construction in 1163.

The massive damage of the cathedral raised important questions: What did Notre Dame really stand for? What should this new design of wood and stone represent?

Over 2,000 years ago, Jesus Christ spoke about the destruction of the temple. He told a questioning crowd, “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.” Those who heard him were in disbelief. They assumed Christ was speaking of the temple in Jerusalem. They rightly wondered how he could claim to construct in 72 hours what took the Jewish people 46 years to build.

The crowd did not understand that when Jesus said “temple,” he meant himself. They were so enamored with the outward beauty of the temple in Jerusalem that they missed the greater significance of Jesus’ message.

TRENDING: HS Junior CJ Pearson Lashes Out Against Ocasio-Cortez: ‘If Anyone Is the Boss, It Is We the People’

They put their hope in something easy to see rather than something eternal.

Now, two millennia later, many still seek hope in the temporal. We are obsessed with material possessions, with popular reputations, with having the right job, driving the right cars, having the right friends, being invited to the right gatherings, or being perceived as above all of that.

We make idols out of our stock portfolios, our square footage and our bench press. We have taken good things — country, family, work, health and sex — and made them our gods.

But false gods always bring us to ruin. As C.S. Lewis rightly pointed out, even what is beautiful can “turn into dumb idols, breaking the heart of their worshippers.”

We look, reach and then embrace small gods and lesser versions of hope — and then like a vicious fire, they burn us to the ground.

But it is there, in the ashes and rubble of our broken lives, that Jesus offers ultimate hope.

He freely invites us to experience the unfading and indestructible salvation that is only found in Him.

That is why Easter gives hope. Easter is the celebratory remembrance that Jesus conquered death. His resurrection not only obliterates the doom that sin and death brought into our world, but it reveals that Jesus outshines all others as the most worthy recipient of our love and trust.

Flames will devour. Strong walls will fall. Beauty will fade. But this hope remains: Through Jesus, we can be “born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Shaun Hair
Executive Editor, The Western Journal
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and the Vice President of Digital Content for Liftable Media. He manages the content and social media presence of one of the most viewed online news sites in the world.
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and Vice President of Content at Liftable Media. After graduating law school from the Cecil C. Humphries School of Law, Mr. Hair spent the last decade as an attorney practicing at the trial and appellate level in Arkansas and Tennessee. He represented clients in civil litigation, contractual disputes, criminal defense and domestic matters. He spent a significant amount of time representing indigent clients who could not afford private counsel in civil or criminal matters. A desire for justice and fairness was a driving force in Mr. Hair's philosophy of representation. Inspired by Christ’s role as an advocate on our behalf before God, he often represented clients who had no one else to fight on their behalf. Mr. Hair has been a consultant for Republican political candidates and has crafted grassroots campaign strategies to help mobilize voters in staunchly Democrat regions of the Eastern United States. In early 2015, he began writing for Conservative Tribune. After the site was acquired by Liftable Media, he shut down his law practice, moved to Arizona and transitioned into the position of site director. He then transitioned to vice president of content. In 2018, after Liftable Media folded all its brands into The Western Journal, he was named executive editor. His mission is to advance conservative principles and be a positive and truthful voice in the media. He is married and has four children. He resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
Birthplace
South Carolina
Education
Homeschooled (and proud of it); B.A. Mississippi College; J.D. University Of Memphis
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics







Facebook’s New ‘Click-Gap’ Is Anti-Free Speech
Easter Gives Us Hope
Don’t Let Hollywood Bully You, Georgia. Sign the Heartbeat Bill and Save Lives.
20 Things You Need To Know from Chicago Police Records of the Jussie Smollett Investigation
The Left Doesn’t Want Free Speech. They Want Their Speech.
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×