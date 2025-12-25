It's Easy to Lose Hope, but Twitter/X Has Gotten Massive Victories We Never Would Have Gotten in the Past - and Even More Wins Are Coming

With so much evil afoot, it’s not hard to see why many God-fearing people would grow despondent. but take heart — there’s great success to celebrate and more to come.

Telsa CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 proved to be the catalyst for free speech needed on a platform notorious for censoring views that dissented from leftist dogma.

Twitter — now X — has evolved from being a simple social media platform to an information hub where the most scathing of exposés draw the public’s attention to issues that would otherwise be suppressed or at best downplayed by the legacy media.

Imagine what little would be known about the gangs of Muslim men plaguing Europe with their perverse, demonic urges to traffick and rape young girls in the United Kingdom.

The official narrative was that all immigration to Europe is beneficial. We were told that these are a peaceful and civilized people that only enhance Europeans’ quality of life. Under X’s former leadership, that would be the narrative flourishing.

Without Musk, transgender ideology would also likely go unchallenged, with only supposed benefits being put on a pedestal in favor of surgeries that mutilate children and adults alike.

Not only is this madness constantly exposed, but medical experts are pushing back.

In November, a peer-reviewed study published by the Department of Health and Human Services found that “the harms from sex-rejecting procedures — including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical operations — are significant, long term, and too often ignored or inadequately tracked.”

Imagine trying to highlight such a study under X’s old leadership.

More recently, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s state was exposed for its Somali population committing fraud to steal taxpayers’ money under the guise of COVID relief.

The New York Times reported that 59 people have been convicted — with hopefully more on the way — and that over $1 billion was stolen.

In February, Inside Higher Ed reported that the Department of Education canceled 10 contracts worth over $350 million for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The outlet reported this decision was made after Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo exposed several DEI programs being funded through the Department of Education on X.

Of course, we cannot overlook the fact that X helped to secure President Donald Trump’s second term.

Because of Musk’s purchase, the public knew about the constant lies of Walz after he was chosen to be former Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

We were able to be reminded of Harris’ constant failures at the southern border under former President Joe Biden.

Further, we were also constantly reminded of Biden’s cognitive deficiencies that led to his dropping out of the race.

There are countless other examples of critical information the voter needed to know — and did — because X allowed the information to be made public.

It has only been three years.

With no shortage of evil in the world, X can hopefully continue to serve as an honest means of outing it.

