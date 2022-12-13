Parler Share
Commentary

Eco-Nut Winds Up with Embarrassing Reminder on His Hand After Climate Stunt Fails Miserably

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  December 13, 2022 at 10:53am
A new trend appears to have taken hold among the eco-activists of the world: gluing themselves to famous works of art, museum walls and even floors to draw attention to the so-called climate crisis.

This activity is known as “locking on,” according to Sky News.

A young man in Germany, a member of environmental activism group Letzte Generation, has apparently taken this form of protest to a new level. Outraged over emissions from the transport sector, which the activists claim are “persistently high and contribute to the destruction of our civilization,” he and his fellow activists blocked traffic on a busy street in Mainz last Friday.

The Google translation of this tweet reads: “In #Mainz the traffic was stopped. Emissions from the transport sector are persistently high and contribute to the destruction of our civilization. We continue and call on all fellow human beings to join us! Together we can move politics to action!”

How they believe this will effect meaningful change, I haven’t a clue.

Anyway, using a mixture of sand and superglue, this genius glued his hand to the pavement.

Should climate protesters be prosecuted?

The Daily Mail reported that city police first tried to dissolve the glue. When those attempts proved futile, power tools were brought out. Using a concrete saw, the police removed a small section of the pavement around his hand.

This brought his protest to an anti-climactic end. But, as you can see in the video below, he is now walking around with a chunk of asphalt attached to his right hand.

At the end of the clip, he awkwardly pulls a handkerchief from his pocket to blow his nose, no doubt realizing this may not have been a good idea.

Unbelievably, according to the Mail, this man did not appear to be arrested. And following this incident, Letzte Generation defiantly posted a photograph of him with the concrete still attached to his hand.

His protest had disrupted traffic at a busy city intersection, inconveniencing countless citizens, and required the time of police officers and other city personnel to remove his hand from the concrete. Yet, he was allowed to walk away from the scene with no legal consequences.

This is only the latest eco-activism event of many that have swept across Europe over the past year. In October, a member of British environmental activist group Just Stop Oil covered the exterior of the Aston Martin showroom in Central London with orange spray paint to end new fossil fuel licensing.

Just days before that incident, two members of the group threw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting at London’s National Gallery. Afterwards, they “locked on” to the wall beneath the painting.

CBS News reported that after they’d been detached from the wall, they were arrested by the Metropolitan Police.

Sadly, however, few of these activists are forced to face the consequences of their actions. If this doesn’t change, we can expect to see more of this behavior.

