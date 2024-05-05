Economic Bloodbath: US Retail Confirm 169 Closures - Up 12.3% - Is your Favorite Store Included?

The economic news isn’t getting any better.

Bidenomics continues to prove itself the most lethal killer of the U.S. economy since COVID overtook the world as 169 retail stores closed in a single week, up 12.3 percent from the year before, according to data reported last week by the U.K. Daily Mail.

Staples across the country such as Urban Outfitters, Walmart and more shuttered locations during the week that ended April 26, the Daily Mail reported.

The newest data bring the total number of closures this year up to 2,587, about 300 more than the same time last year, with fewer stores opening.

“Year to date, in 2024, major US retailers have announced 7.4 percent fewer openings and 12.3 percent more closures compared to the same time last year,” the business research and consulting firm Coresight Research noted in a report, according to the Daily Mail.

US retailers confirm another 169 store closures in just one week – among them Urban Outfitters, Walmart and a premium grocery chain https://t.co/vkQrBRl2Il pic.twitter.com/S29wDNZTkr — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 1, 2024

Closures have been a hot topic in the Biden years as even after COVID stores continue to close in high numbers.

While of course changes in the market are absolutely to blame to an extent — shifts toward online marketplaces, changes in public interest, etc. — it’s clear that the business environment created by President Joe Biden’s administration isn’t helping.

Has your family been hurt by Bidenomics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (199 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

And that’s not to mention the rampant lawlessness of Democratic-run cities where shoplifting and other crime has forced businesses to close.

In a February 2023 speech in DeForest, Wisconsin, Biden talked about his administration “building an economy where no one is going to be left behind,” according to a White House transcript.

As it’s turning out, everyone is being left behind.

That’s Bidenomics.

Gotta love bidenomics. 2600 store closings this year. https://t.co/RIWbLWQANz — Egg Zackly (@EggZackly1) May 1, 2024

.#Bidenomics. The economy is going just as the administration planned. A strong #MiddleClass is a check on their centralized government. — US retailers confirm another 169 closures in just one week https://t.co/6kTUa2Jxnz via @MailOnline — Stephen Waters (@sbwTweet) May 1, 2024

No matter what flowery language he uses when talking, or whatever claims he makes to the press, the reality is that Biden’s economic policies, and the policies of the Democratic Party, are disastrous for businesses.

With immense inflation, the road to success is becoming more narrow.

Perhaps we never return to the economy we had pre-COVID, but we can get closer.

Of course, the easiest way to get there is casting a ballot against the aging Democrat in November and ensuring that senile geezer is nowhere near the Oval Office again.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.