The Economist Blasted with Flurry of Posts for Bemoaning Death of Murderous Ayatollah

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was recently killed in joint military operations by the United States and Israel.

While sentiment on the Iran war certainly varies, most would at least agree that the death of the 86-year-old Islamic cleric — who led a regime known for killing its own people and funding terrorism elsewhere in the world — is not an occasion to lose sleep or shed a tear.

But some left-wing media outlets — like The Economist — instead bemoaned the Supreme Leader’s fiery demise.

The British news and current affairs journal published an article about the late Khamenei which, at some points, offered an oddly sympathetic sketch of his life.

“Increasingly, over the course of three decades, Ali Khamenei knew that he was personally in the Great Satan’s sights,” The Economist’s post of the article on X said.

The Iranian regime uses the term “Great Satan” in reference to the United States.

“This did not daunt him. He felt, always, that he had divine right on his side,” the post added.

Increasingly, over the course of three decades, Ali Khamenei knew that he was personally in the Great Satan’s sights. This did not daunt him. He felt, always, that he had divine right on his side https://t.co/6NLka10d8Z — The Economist (@TheEconomist) March 7, 2026

Thousands of social media users instantly noticed the absurdity of sympathizing with the Islamic dictator.

“Did he feel that right before impact?” conservative commentator and former Virginia state lawmaker Nick Freitas asked.

“How did that work out?” National Review senior editor Charles C. W. Cooke inquired.

“What’s he feeling now?” a third post questioned, alongside a picture depicting Khamenei’s lifeless body in a pile of rubble.

The Economist was not the only outlet to apparently downplay the evil of Khamenei in recent days.

One paragraph from The Washington Post’s piece about his death described him as having a “bushy white beard and easy smile.”

From the WaPo’s Khamenei obituary. This is not satire. pic.twitter.com/kO5yF4F8Z6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 1, 2026

That depiction likewise raised eyebrows.

“If Trump died today, they would write nothing even remotely this nice about him. We all know it,” commentator Matt Van Swol said.

“You don’t hate the media enough,” a second user added.

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