Economist Who Predicted 2008 and 2020 Crashes: 'Prepare for AI Meltdown'

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Whenever this man issues a stock market warning …

You should stop and listen, because …

He’s the famous economist and best-selling author who predicted the two biggest stock market crashes of the last two decades.

He predicted the 2008 meltdown …

Just three weeks before Lehman Brothers imploded and the stock market collapsed …

And he predicted the Covid meltdown …

Again, just three weeks before the stock market suffered the fastest drop in history.

Similar to what happened in 2000 during the dotcom bust …

When the stock market crashed almost 80% …

Ruining the retirement of millions of Americans.

In short, he believes the most important AI company in the world is about to go bust …

In a meltdown that will be 10 times bigger than Lehman Brothers …

…. sending a ripple effect through the market that could crater the entire AI industry.

And he’s warning everyone to take these five simple steps to prepare.

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