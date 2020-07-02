Former Fox News host Ed Henry has responded after the network terminated him over an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Fox News announced Henry was fired Wednesday, saying in a statement he was accused of “willful sexual misconduct” by a former network employee.

Henry responded Thursday by denying the allegation.

Through his lawyer, Henry said he believes he will be “vindicated.”

“Ed Henry denies the allegations referenced in Fox’s announcement this morning and is confident that he will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum,” attorney Catherine Foti said in a statement to USA Today.

Henry was the co-host of the program “America’s Newsroom,” and had been with the network since 2011.

The network announced his sudden departure in an email to Fox News employees.

“We would like to bring a very serious matter to your attention in an effort toward full transparency given the many actions we have taken to improve the culture here over the last four years,” the internal memo from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and network president and executive editor Jay Wallace reads.

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” the memo added.

“We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented Fox News in investigations or litigation) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation,” it added.

“Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”

Fox will search for a permanent replacement to co-host “America’s Newsroom” along with Sandra Smith, but in the meantime, a rotating cast of co-anchors will take Henry’s place.

“As all of you know, in January 2017 we overhauled our entire Human Resources operation and instituted extensive mandatory annual Inclusion and Harassment Prevention training which has since educated our entire workforce,” the memo said.

Henry, who is married, infamously took a leave of absence from Fox in 2016 after reports claimed he was involved in an extramarital affair with a Los Vegas hostess.

Douglas Wigdor, a prominent attorney who has represented high-profile clients amid the #MeToo movement, told CNN he is representing Henry’s accuser.

Wigdor briefly represented Tara Reade, the woman who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, in May.

Biden has denied an allegation he sexually assaulted Reade in 1993, when he was in the Senate.

